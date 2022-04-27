2022 NFL draft: Martin Emerson Jr. scouting report

A three-year starter who played his best football in 2020, Mississippi State’s Martin Emerson will look to recapture that success at the next level as he heads into the 2022 NFL draft.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bulldogs’ talented cover man:

Vitals

Height: 6-2

Weight: 201

Class: Junior

40 time: 4.53

Strengths

Emerson has been one of the most productive corners in the SEC over the past two years, putting up some especially impressive numbers in 2020. Graded as the No. 7 cornerback in the FBS and No. 3 in the SEC in coverage grade (82.9) by PFF in 2020, he had 11 passes defended on 59 targets, allowing just 33 receptions and one touchdown during that time. His production fell off a bit last year, as he gave up three touchdowns and a higher target-to-catch ratio.

A long and athletic corner who is explosive in coverage, Emerson has the physical makeup and production to start in the NFL. He uses his length in press to quickly smack the receiver in the chest, and carry his arm over into coverage, with enough length and speed to trail his man downfield. He has good makeup speed for when he gets burned off the line, and his closing burst is notable in both man and zone, where he recovers or closes with quickness. He’s quick to react, and explodes off of his feet, shoving his arm at the ball, and consistently forcing the drop or a knockdown.

In the run game, Emerson is a willing contributor, showing an eagerness to use that explosiveness and length to tackle ball carriers and impose himself on running backs and receivers alike. He’s an excellent open-space tackler, and is patient in weaving through traffic to find the ball carrier.

Weaknesses

Emerson’s one career interception is a bit worrisome, a symptom of him not closing on routes quickly enough and jumping the ball, but rather making a play on the receiver. It would be nice to see him improve his instincts and jump in front of more routes. There were multiple times on tape where he could have made the interception, but opted instead to slap the ball away. Coaches at the next level will want to make sure he turns those opportunities into takeaways instead.

Story continues

There are also moments in his game where Emerson is caught diving at the legs of opponents, and he gets burned as the safety net for the defense, leading to chunk plays that were his direct responsibility. He’ll need to be more consistent in using his length to wrap ball carriers into the grass.

He’s a bit stiff out of his breaks, as well, leading to a lot of grabbing early in the route, which will ultimately cause a lot of unnecessary penalties in the NFL. He’ll need to mitigate his grabbing tendencies when getting opened up early.

Projection

Emerson has great size, length, and athleticism, along with proven production, a combination that should allow him to start early in his career. He has some issues with aggressiveness, instincts, and fundamentals that need to be ironed out, but an NFL coaching staff should be able to work out those problem areas. Emerson is scheme-diverse, can play in man or zone at a high level, with a nice press-and-go off the line, and quick closing burst that will work well in either assignment.

Projection: 3rd/4th Round

1

1