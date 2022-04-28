2022 NFL Draft mailbag: Answer your Patriots questions before first round

Perry's mailbag: Answer your Patriots questions before 2022 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 NFL Draft is here! Check out Phil Perry's final mailbag before the first round Thursday night.

With the addition of Parker, is WR now unlikely to being drafted in day 1 or 2? Somewhat related, do the Pats still believe in Agholor as a starter? — Trygve Johannes Lereim SÃ¦vareid (@LereimTrygve) April 26, 2022

My best educated guess is that, yes, the Patriots will draft a receiver this weekend. Where that happens depends on how the board falls. I wouldn't rule it out on Day 1. (More on that "dream scenario" later.) But it's more likely a Day 2 or 3 proposition. The Parker signing, from what I understand, does not rule out a receiver addition. Here are some of the best fits in the class.

If you're reading this, you're likely already familiar with some of the top names at the position, but if the Patriots end up looking at this spot late, Tennessee's Velus Jones, Northern Iowa's Isaiah Weston and Idaho State's Tanner Conner are freaky physical specimens. Slots? UCLA's Kyle Philips would make plenty of sense on Day 3.

What are your thoughts on Lewis Cine? — H C (@YorkSports12) April 26, 2022

Physical. Aggressive. Fast as all hell. Was a standout player in a defense loaded with standout players. Nothing not to like. Do the Patriots want another safety, though? He could play free safety, which the Patriots could use since they don't have a succession plan in place for Devin McCourty. But part of the allure of Cine is his tackling and his devil-may-care attitude attacking the line of scrimmage. They already have Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers. Just not sure the fit is there, but you never know. I've spoken to people who believe he'll be a first-round pick.

You get a 1st for next year, so you have ammo for a chance to get Jaxon-Smith Njigba next year. Would you do it? — Bob Sulik (@bob_sulik) April 26, 2022

No. There are just too many things that can happen between now and next year's draft that you'd be planning ahead for a receiver. For a quarterback? Maybe. Not a receiver.

If Jameson Williams happens to fall to 21 do you think the Pats would seriously consider taking him? Or is Def or O-line a lock ? — Justin Ouellette (@jwhoa25) April 26, 2022

Yes. I think they would seriously consider it. He's a rare talent. He comes from Nick Saban's program. He was SEC Special Teams Player of the Year. Yes. Consider it. They should. And they would, in my opinion. I just think the idea that he'll get to them is pie-in-the-sky thinking...

Can we get the dream scenario for the pats where everything fell their way? — benjamin longworth (@WalterLongworth) April 26, 2022

...The dream scenario is that Jameson Williams slides to the Patriots. Or to within a reasonable range to trade up. (The later teens.) To me, he's one of the few true blue-chip players in this draft. If he hadn't torn his ACL, I think he'd be getting buzz as the No. 1 overall player. He didn't play with Mac Jones at Alabama, but he'd give Jones a legitimate stud to threaten defenses down the field. "Dream" is the operative word here, though. I believe there's a strong chance he goes inside the top-10 picks.

Other than Stingley or Gardner is there really another corner worthy of a first round selection? — Jack Diamond (@aDiamondUncut) April 26, 2022

Trent McDuffie of Washington and Kaiir Elam of Florida would be my answers there. Different players. McDuffie is smaller but arguably the best tackler at the position in this year's draft -- that matters to the Patriots -- and he's brilliant. He can play man or zone and while he's not a rare athlete, he's plenty athletic to go in the middle of the first.

Elam is, I've been told, one of the best pure man-to-man corners in this class. He has size and ball skills, and he ran his 40 in 4.39 seconds at the combine. Keep an eye on him for the Patriots at pick No. 21 overall. When I gave the Patriots linebacker Quay Walker out of Georgia in my final mock draft, Elam was my next choice for them. They've valued the middle of the defense more than the perimeter early in drafts in the past, and Walker has the Georgia connection, which made me lean Walker in that scenario. But when it comes to positional value in the modern NFL, there's no question the more valuable position -- all things being equal -- is corner.

Philâ€¦the negative character stuff leaking on George Pickens seems rather conveniently timed. Is some team trying to get him to slip to them or are his maturity issues (pretty well documented) a true red flag for teams? — JAlexand800 (@JAlexander80) April 26, 2022

They're a red flag for some. Not for others. It's all about what you're comfortable with as a franchise. That stuff has been out there for some time, but for some reason it does seem to be garnering more buzz now. Maybe in response to the reports that some see Pickens as a first-rounder? From a talent point of view, there's no doubt in my mind he belongs in that discussion. Special athleticism and ball skills with really good size. He has some Brandon Lloyd-level acrobatic catches on his tape. And he's bigger.

Could you see the Patriots instead of drafting a WR, trading for Kadarius Toney? Could explain why they accumulated some extra picks. — Andrew Caraway (@Caraway6) April 26, 2022

I don't see it, Andrew. I asked some folks familiar with the Patriots program last offseason if they'd consider drafting him. Was told it might be hard to sell ownership on a Florida player with multiple gun-related incidents. Fair enough.

It appears to me that while they've replaced players at other positions, nothing has been done to fill Mason's role at guard. Is this their most pressing need? — Scott DeFelice (@P8triot37) April 26, 2022

If you're looking at the roster and wondering where they most need a starter, guard is the answer. But... does that mean they need to draft that position early? I'd say no. They've found gems late on Day 2 and into Day 3 in the past. Because they have so many critical needs all over the roster -- they aren't a guard away -- it would come as some surprise if they went with a guard on Thursday. That said! Belichick loves drafting for need in the first round. They do draft with the current roster in mind. And Boston College's Zion Johnson is a perfect fit. He's incredibly smart, and he's as safe as they come. You aren't whiffing with Johnson.

I see LB and CB as two of the big positions of need at 21. However I've heard some say Booth or Elam would be better valued lower in the 1st rd than Dean or Lloyd. Thoughts? — RandomPatsFan (@PatsFan0910) April 26, 2022

Lloyd is really interesting. He's considered a top-10 player by some. I've also spoken to teams who would be more comfortable taking him as a second or third-rounder. He could slide all the way to No. 21. I think the Patriots would like Walker better for a variety of reasons. There are some questions about the consistency of Lloyd's effort. Not the case with Walker. Lloyd is also an older player (he'll be 24 in September) and there are some teams who have injury concerns with him. But if you feel he's the next Fred Warner or Darius Leonard -- and I've heard him compared to both this offseason -- then he's totally worthy of No. 21 overall. Both those players just got contracts worth over $90 million.

Will they draft more than 1 offensive lineman this year? pic.twitter.com/LidPnyQZdl — Pats Stat Guy Bob (@PatsStatManBob) April 26, 2022

Very possible. They lost two starters. They love having depth there. They know how valuable it is. There are plenty of fits at tackle and guard this year late into the draft.

Who are some under the radar early picks that the Patriots could target? Thinking along the lines of a Kyle Dugger who I admittedly had to Google after the selection. — PatsFanKev (@PatsFanKev) April 26, 2022

Great question. Let's go with smaller-school guys who could be drafted on Day 1 or 2. Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning, Tulsa's Tyler Smith and Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann both check a lot of boxes at tackle. Cole Strange from UT-Chattanooga is a Day 2 guard who had a tremendous Senior Bowl. Western Michigan's Skyy Moore and North Dakota State's Christian Watson are dynamic wideouts who could end up going in the first round.

Two of the best linebackers in the class are smaller-school guys who could be taken in the second round. There's Wyoming's Chad Muma, who's like his former teammate Logan Wilson but may be a little better against the run (Wilson is better against the pass). Then there's Montana State's Troy Andersen, who has one of the best stories in the draft. He played quarterback. He played running back. He really has only one year under his belt. But he's an incredible athlete. Maybe the best athlete at the position in this class. "You're getting a Brian Urlacher-esque in terms of size and speed but he's going to be a little bit raw," an NFC linebackers coach told me recently. "I love this kid."

Who are 3 players you would fight for the Pats to draft? Related who is your favorite potential sleeper pick in the mid-rounds? — SettiEinari (@puumalainen) April 26, 2022

I'm thinking they should really value premium positions in the first round. But the talent has to be right. I think Penning is talented enough to be a quick-trigger pick at No. 21 overall. Same for Elam. I'd also say that if Jermaine Johnson somehow slides down the board on the edge, he should be in that class. He's getting a lot of love lately. But as recently as a month ago he was mocked right around where the Patriots are picking. He's too good to last that long. But if he does, grab him.

WR pass catchers earn mega money but RB and TE flex pass catchers earn a fraction, how surprised would you be if #Patriots targeted James Cook early in the second to exploit a market inefficiency and get Mac a do it all wide back — Qualitysmoke (@qualitysmoke) April 26, 2022

Wouldn't surprise me at all. He's impressive in terms of the number of alignments he can work out of. He has real receiver chops. And he's a very capable runner.

Thoughts on the Patriots pick grabbing trading a 5th for a 6th and 7th and how that might impact certain positions if at all? — Pat Doane (@Pat_Doane) April 26, 2022

Think it's just ammo. Flexibility to move up a slot or two if needed. Maybe it's to jump the line for a priority free agent. If you listen to Next Pats, you know I'd personally be advocating for Mercer guard Jason Poe late on Day 3. Not many humans his size who move the way he does.

If you had to guess the top three picks' positions, in any order, what would those three positions be? — TMMB22 (@theTMMB22) April 26, 2022

Any order? Corner. Linebacker. Guard. Just a guess. But if I get the order right, you have to promise you'll bring this up at a later date.

Will they use the extra draft capital to trade up in the 2-4th — WhoMacJones (@TheKingMac10) April 26, 2022

It would make a lot of sense to me. Right now, based on conversations I've had, it feels like the Patriots are sitting just outside that second tier of player at No. 54 overall. If they wanted to get two players from the second tier (they may be forced to take one at No. 21 overall in a draft that has a top tier of about 15 players), then they'd have to trade up a bit from where they are now in the second round. They did it last year. I think it would be a good time to be aggressive.

If the Patriots traded up rather than trading back, which position/player do you think they would be targeting? — Pat Flaherty (@PatFlats) April 26, 2022

Could see them doing it for Jameson Williams, Jordan Davis, Jermaine Johnson or Trent McDuffie. I don't think the other corners are getting to them, and I think McDuffie is clearly the third-best guy there. I don't think Williams is getting to them, but because of the injury you never know. I think Johnson is the last best edge defender who could be in their range for a trade up.

We all agree the Patriots need to get faster, especially on defense. Given Lloyd's 4.66 40, would he still be a good fit for the Patriots? Or perhaps he could take Bentley's LB slot, and then hope Wilson, McGrone or McMillan can be the sideline-to-sideline guy? — sohereswhatino (@sohereswhatino) April 26, 2022

I think he plays faster than that. And his length helps with his range. He tested almost identically to what Fred Warner posted a few years ago.

Can Nakobe Dean set the edge for the Patriots? — Jordan Boss (@JBoss_) April 26, 2022

Nope. He'd be more of a float-and-fill off-the-ball linebacker. Just think he's a little undersized, a little less explosive than they'd like, and he has a few too many durability concerns to be a first-round guy for them. Really good player. Great guest on Next Pats. Football IQ through the roof. Just not sure he's a first-rounder though.

Phildo, do the Pats target a mid round QB? — the Good Dr. Larry Smeltz, PhD (@Bobogogo18) April 26, 2022

Mid-round is early. But late? Sure. Here are some fits.

Would Quay Walker at 21 be a reach in your opinion? Could see them doing it — YrAngau (@AngauYr) April 26, 2022

Not a reach, in my opinion.

ðŸ—£ï¸ @philaperry is on the clock pic.twitter.com/X4BAPfj5q0 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) April 27, 2022

I donâ€™t think it is a first round WR or even John Metchie the Pats have their eye on. Their guy is Khalil Shakir who can operate on the outside, inside and return punts. With 4.43 speed he is dynamic after the catch with reliable hands and hopefully our next Edelman — Matt Ryan (@MRyan_10) April 26, 2022

I like him. Not sure how early they'd invest in him. Much slower agilities than what they typically want. Quickness matters. Especially for guys playing on the inside. I think he plays faster than his times, but the times were what they were.

Boothe, Davis and Lloyd all fall to 21. Who do you take? Or do you trade back to try to accumulate a couple more picks in the Top 120? — sohereswhatino (@sohereswhatino) April 26, 2022

Davis.

Any player in particular you want the Pats to target at 245? — Luke Trefry (@trefryluke) April 26, 2022

How about corner Tre Avery from Rutgers? Probably not a pick. Probably a priority free agent. But the Patriots have done OK with defensive backs coached up by Greg Schiano. Avery also happens to be a ridiculous athlete. More on him here.