2022 NFL Draft live tracker: Updated order, list of every first round pick

The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Las Vegas with all 32 first round picks.

The intrigue entering this draft is higher than usual because there's so much uncertainty. The quarterback class is pretty weak, at least compared to recent years, and there is no clear cut, slam dunk No. 1 overall prospect.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 pick for the second consecutive year. They picked Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in that spot in 2021. He had an up-and-down rookie season but still projects to be an excellent player long term.

Another interesting aspect of this draft is the amount of teams with multiple picks in Round 1. There are eight of these teams, including the New York Jets (No. 4 and No. 10) and the New York Giants (No. 5 and No. 7).

The New England Patriots will be on the clock at No. 21 in the first round, assuming they don't trade the pick. New England's most glaring roster needs include wide receiver, offensive line, linebacker and cornerback.

Keep it right here for an updated list of every first-round pick as soon as they're announced Thursday night.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars:

2. Detroit Lions:

3. Houston Texans:

4. New York Jets:

5. New York Giants:

6. Carolina Panthers:

7. New York Giants (from Bears):

8. Atlanta Falcons:

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos):

10. New York Jets (from Seahawks):

11. Washington Commanders:

12. Minnesota Vikings:

13. Houston Texans (from Browns):

14. Baltimore Ravens:

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins):

16. New Orleans Saints (from Colts via Eagles):

17. Los Angeles Chargers:

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints):

19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles):

20. Pittsburgh Steelers:

21. New England Patriots:

22. Green Bay Packers (from Raiders):

23. Arizona Cardinals:

24. Dallas Cowboys:

25. Buffalo Bills:

26. Tennessee Titans:

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

28. Green Bay Packers:

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from 49ers via Dolphins):

30. Kansas City Chiefs:

31. Cincinnati Bengals:

32. Detroit Lions (from Rams):