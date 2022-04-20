2022 NFL draft: List of 21 prospects who will attend the event
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Could the Buffalo Bills see their first-round pick walk across the stage at the upcoming 2022 NFL draft? There’s a chance.
While the Bills do not select until the 25th pick in Round 1, teams in front of Buffalo do not have to select a player that is there in Las Vegas.
This year, a total of 21 prospects will attend the draft which begins on April 28.
For those curious, here’s the list of the players that will be there:
Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
American squad quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty (7) Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1)
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Syndication The Columbus Dispatch
Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Garrett Wilson (5)
Osu20ind Kwr04
Drake London, WR, USC
USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (OL06) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Ikem Ekwonu OT, North Carolina State
North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College
Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Devonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson
Syndication Detroit Free Press
Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State
Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II (LB20) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5)
Cfb Purdue Vs Northwestern
Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Syndication The Register Guard
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Kayvon Thibodeaux says it’s ridiculous to say he’s not the best player in the 2022 NFL draft.
Syndication The Register Guard
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (LB22) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1)
Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
Kyler Gordon #2 of the Washington Huskies (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14)
Cfb Notre Dame Vs Purdue
1
1