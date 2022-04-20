2022 NFL draft: List of 21 prospects who will attend the event

Could the Buffalo Bills see their first-round pick walk across the stage at the upcoming 2022 NFL draft? There’s a chance.

While the Bills do not select until the 25th pick in Round 1, teams in front of Buffalo do not have to select a player that is there in Las Vegas.

This year, a total of 21 prospects will attend the draft which begins on April 28.

For those curious, here’s the list of the players that will be there:

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

American squad quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty (7) Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1)

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Garrett Wilson (5)

Osu20ind Kwr04

Drake London, WR, USC

USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (OL06) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ikem Ekwonu OT, North Carolina State

North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Devonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Syndication Detroit Free Press

Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State

Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II (LB20) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5)

Cfb Purdue Vs Northwestern

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Syndication The Register Guard

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication The Register Guard

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (LB22) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1)

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Kyler Gordon #2 of the Washington Huskies (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14)

Cfb Notre Dame Vs Purdue

