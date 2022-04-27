2022 NFL draft: All the latest news, notes, rumors and reports

The entire NFL world has descended upon Las Vegas in preparation for the 2022 NFL draft, which will kick off Thursday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars go on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick (again).

This year’s draft class is a wide-open field that lacks a true front-runner for the top spot, and when combined with a wild-card quarterback class, should make for an entertaining start to this year’s three-day event.

Here are all the latest rumors and reports heading into this year’s draft:

2022 NFL Draft Buzz: Kaiir Elam moving up draft boards, expected to be, at worst, fourth CB taken (per @TomPelissero)https://t.co/G7o13FEcsQ pic.twitter.com/c3oU6iwTYn — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 27, 2022

From NFL Now: FSU edge Jermaine Johnson is among the players who could go early than expected on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/IcxYPZN08w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

From NFL Now: The #Jaguars agreed to terms with LT Cam Robinson on a large extension… so we took a look at what it means for Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/b3WDCc0eld — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

What are chances Houston uses both the 3rd & 13th picks? GM Nick Caserio tells me there’s a 99% chance at 3 & a “maybe 50-60% chance” at 13. Has talked to 6-8 teams as part of due diligence. Open to going up as well as down depending on players still available from their board. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) April 27, 2022

From NFL Now: With the clock ticking prior to tomorrow's first round of the NFL Draft, all is quiet on the Deebo Samuel front. One phone call can change it. But nothing currently imminent. pic.twitter.com/BqCTdpq88D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

The #Falcons will come out of this draft with another QB. But where? pic.twitter.com/4kfFV8ZaAx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

Taking a look at where the #Jaguars stand today on their No. 1 pick prior to a meeting to finalize the selection with their owner. pic.twitter.com/odNwSkq4lZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

GM Scott Fitterer told Sam Darnold that the Panthers may draft a QB:https://t.co/skzI7mkCt5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2022

From NFL Now: Most people assume no RB goes in the first round. If one does, Iowa State's Breece Hall is the most likely. What about the #Bills? pic.twitter.com/DjnJZa2USc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2022

From NFL Now: Could the #Saints use their new first-round pick on a QB? pic.twitter.com/jmWhaOwt3N — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2022

Scott Fitterer says there are a couple of QBs he would feel comfortable with at No. 6. He also said there are a handful of teams that are serious about trading up to 6. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) April 26, 2022

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork on the #Giants’ picks at 5 and 7, with Alabama’s Evan Neal a possibility for them. I’m not sensing any real medical concerns about Neal from them or the majority of teams, either. pic.twitter.com/vSvyagZkjV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 26, 2022

From NFL Now: Weighing in on @TomPelissero's article on first-round possible surprises (https://t.co/q5PF7RkUEm)… with a note that early George Pickens has some of the best film in this draft. pic.twitter.com/DOD7xJtULE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2022

From NFL Now: Who is considering coming up and who is considering trading back a few days out? pic.twitter.com/3Rex1hCkHr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2022

The #Texans pick No. 3 and represent the draft's ultimate wildcard. They may have a surprise for us. pic.twitter.com/AJNk8vX6FH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2022

