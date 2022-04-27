2022 NFL draft: All the latest news, notes, rumors and reports

Luke Easterling
Luke Easterling
The entire NFL world has descended upon Las Vegas in preparation for the 2022 NFL draft, which will kick off Thursday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars go on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick (again).

This year’s draft class is a wide-open field that lacks a true front-runner for the top spot, and when combined with a wild-card quarterback class, should make for an entertaining start to this year’s three-day event.

Here are all the latest rumors and reports heading into this year’s draft:

