2022 NFL draft: Kenyon Green scouting report

A three-year starter with experience at both guard and tackle, Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green will bring a rugged playing style and plenty of versatility to the next level as one of the top offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Aggies’ athletic blocker:

Vitals

Height: 6-4

Weight: 323

Class: Junior

40 time: 5.24

Strengths

Green possesses a wide-bodied frame with an excellent base that allows him to sink his hips opposite defenders and push back up with natural leverage. He is immovable on the bull rush, thanks to that base and quick hands that pop into defenders and clamp down on them, dominating the movement at the line.

In the run game, Green is an absolute bulldozer, with quick feet and excellent play strength. He moves bodies against their will and drives them into the second level, with enough focus to disengage and redirect against linebackers, as well. His foot quickness leads to Green excelling on move blocks, as he quickly shifts positions and steamrolls his next assignment, with disciplined hand placement and driving legs that finish every block.

His versatility is another plus. When he filled in at tackle due to injuries along the offensive line, Green did a stand-up job. He showed that, while not ideal, he can play tackle at the next level if needed, with enough anchor and speed to be efficient. In 2021, Green gave up just two sacks on 285 pass block snaps, solid numbers for a player his size.

Weaknesses

Green does have some bad tape at times, most of it coming from his time at tackle, where he simply does not have the desired agility to set the edge, and lacked the instincts to fend off top-tier edge rushers. This also came into play at guard, where the more finesse interior rushers were able to take advantage of his lacking lateral movement.

When slipping on blocks, Green has a tendency to hold instead of resetting his hands. He needs to learn to not be so grabby, trusting his technique and play strength before leaning into a penalty (five holding calls in 2021).

Projection

Green has all the tools to be a long-term starting guard in the NFL, one that can have a run game designed around his bulldozing style of play. He’ll have no problem starting from Day 1, and teams will value his ability to kick out to tackle when needed.

Projection: Top 25

