2022 NFL Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux on what he’s looking for in a team
Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux joined Sports Seriously ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft to talk about all things football and his future.
The newest crop of potential stars will be selected by 32 teams. Heres how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft.
With Tremaine Edmunds heading into his final season, the Bills may seek to find his eventual replacement in this week's draft.
Pittsburgh gets its starting strong safety back.
The Steelers still need two more players who will play starter reps.
Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett's return after being shot in the face will be one of the top "feel-good" stories at the NFL Draft.
We look at six bold predictions for the Ravens in the 2022 NFL draft
The Ravens added talented players in the latest two-round mock draft by CBS Sports
With the 2022 NFL draft upon us, we're taking a look at where the Bears’ roster stands by position.
Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar reveals his most underrated prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class.
The Big Ten will see plenty of first-round selections on Thursday.
Ariel Epstein is joined by Pamela Maldonado to discuss their best bets for the 2022 NFL Draft.
With the NFL draft a day away, a quick look around the AFC North with some links from other Wire sites and some things we've heard:
There is more uncertainty at the top of the draft than there has been in many years, making any forecast a bit of an adventure. But we’re running out of time, so here’s another guess at how the top of the draft is going to go.
Charles Robinson is joined by Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris, who correctly predicted 16 out of 32 picks in last year's draft, to take one final look at this year's selection.
It's a strange year for the NFL draft, and our final mock draft reflects that — with a lot of guesswork.
Defensive ends (four), offensive linemen (three) and defensive backs (three) make up the entire top 10 in the USA TODAY Sports Network mock draft.
Uncertainty is the dominant theme of the 2022 NFL draft, and there could be some surprising developments from early on in the first round.