2022 NFL draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux scouting report

One of the most highly touted recruits in recent memory, Oregon edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux has carried that hype throughout his college football career, and now looks to maintain that standard as he makes the leap into the 2022 NFL draft.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ducks’ dynamic defender:

Vitals

Height | 6-5

Weight | 254

Class | Junior

40-Yard Dash | 4.58

Strengths

Thibodeaux has a rare blend of athleticism and explosiveness, using an impressive first step to make life miserable for opposing offensive tackles. He uses his hands effectively, both as a pass rusher and when setting the edge to defend the run.

An instinctive player with a strong motor, Thibodeaux knows how to finish at the quarterback, and make big plays once he gets there by jarring the ball loose. Despite drawing plenty of attention from offensive coordinators in the form of chips and double-teams, Thibodeaux has still been able to take over games with his playmaking ability.

Despite missing a handful of games during his career, Thibodeaux has been extremely productive, racking up 35.5 tackles for loss an 19 sacks over three seasons.

Weaknesses

Thibodeaux could still use some refinement in terms of his technique, particularly as a run defender. His explosiveness off the ball can sometimes be used against him, as he runs himself out of gaps instead of reacting to running plays and anchoring the edge.

Durability could be a concern for some teams, after he missed a decent chunk of games over the past two years.

Projection

Thibodeaux entered the college football world as the top recruit in the country, and he’s lived up to the hype, despite missing time due to injury. He’s got rare athleticism, and all the intangibles NFL coaches will love. He should quickly become a dynamic playmaker at the next level, and should hear his name called early.

Projection: Top 10

