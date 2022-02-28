2022 NFL draft: Jets trade pick to Steelers in latest CBS Sports mock

Robert Saleh’s first season as Jets head coach featured some steps in the right direction, but New York still finished dead last in the AFC East and concluded 2021 without a single win in divisional play.

The good news for the Jets is that hope always springs eternal during the offseason. Free agency and the draft are prime opportunities to add talent and New York is positioned to do just that in this year’s draft. Gang Green currently owns two top 10 picks at Nos. 4 and 10, giving Joe Douglas the chance to land two potentially elite talents to serve as centerpieces for his rebuild.

In its latest mock draft, CBS Sports has Douglas sending the 10th pick to the Steelers, who in turn select Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. The hypothetical trade leaves the Jets to draft a wide receiver who likely would have gone higher if not for an injury at No. 20.

Let’s take a closer look at who CBS Sports has New York picking in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Round 1, Pick 4: NC State OL Ikem Ekwonu

AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The Jets have needs at guard and tackle. Ekwonu has the ability to address them both and New York might have to take him at No. 4 with his stock soaring. An All-ACC performer on the interior and the outside, Ekwonu can line up opposite Mekhi Becton at right tackle, at left if Becton’s injury history continues, or at right guard. Ekwonu playing on the interior would give Gang Green two rising stars with Alijah Vera-Tucker manning the left guard position.

Round 1, Pick 20 (via PIT): Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Williams would have been the top wide receiver in this year’s draft had he not suffered a torn ACL in the national championship. Williams was nothing short of dynamic in his lone season at Alabama after transferring from Ohio State, catching 79 passes for 1,572 yards (19.9 yards per catch) and 15 touchdowns. He is the fastest wide receiver in the draft and could be a steal for the Jets at this point in the first round.

