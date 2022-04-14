2022 NFL draft: Jets trade back into first round, select a center in new Mel Kiper Jr. mock

The 2022 NFL draft is inching closer, which means the Jets are on the verge of adding an influx of young talent to aid their ongoing rebuild.

Free agency has gone a long way in shaping New York’s plans for this year’s draft. Joe Douglas has addressed needs on both sides of the ball and upgrading at certain positions is now far less pertinent than it was at the beginning of the offseason.

There is still plenty of work for Douglas to do, though, and the draft is the perfect time for the Jets to fill their remaining holes.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has the Jets trading back into the first round to address a need on the offensive line after using their top 10 picks to take a pass rusher and wide receiver in his latest mock draft. Kiper Jr. also has New York making an interesting selection that gives Zach Wilson yet another weapon with its remaining second-round pick.

Let’s take a closer look at who Kiper Jr. has the Jets drafting in the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL draft.

Round 1, Pick 4: Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Thibodeaux has arguably the highest upside of any defensive end in this year’s draft — even if some have questioned his love for football during the pre-draft process. The California native is a freak of nature at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds and finished with 49 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks despite playing banged up last season.

Thibodeaux has the potential to be the kind of pass rusher that takes Ulbrich’s defense to the next level. Gang Green’s defensive coordinator got a good look at him at Oregon’s pro day.

Round 1, Pick 10 (via SEA): USC WR Drake London

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

London posted gaudy numbers in just eight games during his final season at USC, catching 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. London’s junior season was cut short due to injury, but his talent is undeniable — even if it might be a bit of a reach to take him at No. 10. London would give the Jets a viable big-bodied deep threat at 6-foot-5 and a potential red-zone target for Zach Wilson to work with.

Round 1, Pick 31 (via CIN): Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

Syndication: Hawkeye Central

The Jets move back into the first round in a deal with the Bengals to land a player who has the potential to be the anchor of an offensive line for the next decade. Linderbaum is one of the best offensive linemen in this year’s draft. He was a unanimous All-American and won the Rimington Trophy in his final season at Iowa. It would be an excellent value selection for New York if it could swing a trade to land Linderbaum late in the first round.

Round 2, Pick 38 (via CAR): Iowa State RB Breece Hall

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to see the Jets drafting a running back this early considering what Michael Carter accomplished as a rookie and the countless other more pressing needs Douglas has to address. With that being said, Hall has the talent to develop into a star at the next level. He’s the clear top running back in this year’s draft with shiftiness in the open field and soft hands that make him a viable threat as a receiver out of the backfield.

