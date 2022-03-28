2022 NFL draft: Jets take pass rusher, wide receiver in ESPN mini mock

The beginning of free agency went a long way in shaping the Jets’ plans for the 2022 NFL draft.

Joe Douglas addressed needs on both sides of the ball during the first week of free agency. There is still plenty of work to be done, though, and the draft is the best time for New York to fill its remaining holes.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini recently released a mini mock draft and has the Jets taking care of needs on both sides of the football with their pair of top 10 picks.

Let’s take a look at who Cimini has New York drafting next month.

Round 1, Pick 4: Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Walker’s production in his final season at Georgia — 37 tackles and six sacks — doesn’t jump off the page. He has helped himself tremendously during the pre-draft process, though, showcasing impressive athleticism at his size and working his way up draft boards. Walker is realistically in play to be a top-five pick and would fit with the Jets as a 4-3 defensive end.

Round 1, Pick 10 (via SEA): Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson profiles as arguably the top wide receiver in this year’s draft after Alabama’s Jameson Williams tore his ACL in the national championship game. He’s not a speedster like Williams, but Wilson is a smooth route runner and has a knack for making plays after the catch. The 6-foot, 188-pound wideout caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns while working as Ohio State’s No. 1 wide receiver in 2021. He can translate that production over to the professional ranks.

