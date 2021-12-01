2022 NFL draft: Jets nab dominant pass rusher in Touchdown Wire’s new mock

As is the case in most seasons, all Jets fans have to look forward to right now is the NFL draft.

New York is 3-8 and although it got back in the win column with a victory over the lowly Texans in Week 12, Gang Green is still dead last in the AFC East and going nowhere this season. There is still hope for the future though, as Joe Douglas will once again have the chance to land two impact players in the first round of the draft.

The Jets are currently slated to pick fourth with their own pick and fifth with the first-round pick they acquired from the Seahawks in the Jamal Adams trade. Touchdown Wire’s latest mock draft has Douglas using those picks to reshape New York’s defense, starting with an elite edge rusher.

Round 1, Pick 4: Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson had his Heisman moment over the weekend, leading Michigan to its first win over Ohio State in nearly a decade. He had seven tackles and three sacks in the victory. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive end has six sacks in his last three games and is flying up draft boards. Hutchinson has a chance to usurp Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux as the top edge in this year’s draft; the Jets would be fortunate to get their hands on him with the fourth pick.

No. 1, Pick 5 (via SEA): Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner

Gardner is a big reason why Cincinnati is on the verge of becoming the first Group of 5 program to make the College Football Playoff. He is a long and physical cornerback at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and has the ability to play in press-man coverage and zone coverage. Gardner is the kind of cornerback Robert Saleh built his defense around in San Francisco and would be a welcomed addition to the Jets’ secondary.

