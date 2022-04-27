2022 NFL draft: Jets get leapfrogged for potential WR target in Peter King mock

The 2022 NFL draft is less than 48 hours away, placing the Jets on the precipice of landing two potentially elite players with their pair of top 10 picks.

Armed with picks No. 4 and No. 10, Joe Douglas is once again in a position to make a splash early in the first round. Will New York emerge with a pass rusher at No. 4? Could a cornerback be in play with that pick? Will a wide receiver get the nod at No. 10? All of these questions are on the verge of being answered.

Peter King’s most recent mock draft has the Jets focusing on their secondary with the fourth pick before a bit of a twist in the decision making process with the 10th pick. King projects the Texans to trade up from No. 13 to No. 9 to leapfrog the Jets for a wide receiver who could very well be their top target at the position.

Let’s take a closer look at who King has the Jets picking in the first round and a glimpse at the wideout he has the Texans stealing away with the ninth pick.

Round 1, Pick 4: Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner

Syndication: The Enquirer

Gardner gives the Jets an instant upgrade at cornerback. He’s an ideal fit in Jeff Ulbrich’s defense with his length and strength in zone coverage. Some might argue that it’s not worth taking a cornerback in the top five given Robert Saleh’s history of finding unheralded players at the position late in the draft and turning them into quality players, but there is plenty of value in selecting Gardner. Saleh knows what a big outside cornerback like the Cincinnati star can do for a defense.

[pickup_prop id=”13789″>

Round 1, Pick 10 (via SEA): Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Texans went with Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson in King’s trade-up scenario, leaving the Jets with a very impressive consolation prize in Williams. The speedster was considered by many to be the top wide receiver in this year’s draft class before he suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game. New York targeted Tyreek Hill because it wanted to give Zach Wilson an electric wideout with enough quickness to routinely beat secondaries over the top. Williams isn’t Hill, but he excels in that area and would add a new element to Mike LaFleur’s offense.

1

1