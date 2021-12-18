2022 NFL draft: Jets land All-ACC OL, defensive pieces in Draft Wire’s new mock

The Jets are dead last in the AFC East and going nowhere this season, making December an appropriate time for fans to turn their attention to the 2022 NFL draft.

There is still hope for the future at One Jets Drive despite little going right in the first year of the Robert Saleh era. Joe Douglas will once again have the chance to land two impact players early in the first round of the draft. Draft Wire’s latest three-round mock has Douglas using those two picks to add potential day-one starters on both sides of the ball before fully turning his attention to defense on the second day of the draft.

Let’s take a look at who Draft Wire has the Jets selecting with their first five picks of the draft.

Round 1, Pick 4: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley Jr. to the Jets is becoming a popular prediction, and for good reason. One of New York’s biggest needs is cornerback and the LSU product has lockdown potential. He’s been banged up the last couple of years and that might be a cause for concern, but not an overwhelming one. Stingley Jr. was a key component of LSU’s national championship run in 2019 and is about as pro-ready as any cornerback in this year’s draft class. He just has to figure out how to stay on the field.

Round 1, Pick 7 (via SEA): NC State OL Ikem Ekwonu

The Jets have needs at guard and tackle. Ekwonu has the ability to address them both given his unique skill set. An All-ACC performer on the interior and the outside, Ekwonu can line up opposite Mekhi Becton at right tackle or at right guard. That would give New York two rising stars with Alijah Vera-Tucker manning the left guard position.

Round 2, Pick 36: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

Georgia boasts arguably the best defense in college football. The Jets would be wise to target one of their best players on that side of the ball and Dean fills a need at linebacker. He just posted a career-high 8.5 tackles for loss as a junior and is an athletic inside linebacker who is adept at making plays from sideline to sideline. Dean would be the ideal complement to C.J. Mosley, who is more of a thumper, as a new-age inside linebacker that plays well in space.

Round 2, Pick 39 (via CAR): South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

Enagbare played a key role in South Carolina’s turnaround under rookie head coach Shane Beamer this season, finishing with 43 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has the frame to line up as a defensive end in a four-down front and would likely be a first-round pick in a draft class that was not littered with elite pass rushers. The Jets would be lucky to get their hands on Enagbare at this point in the second round.

Round 3, Pick 68: Baylor S Jalen Pitre

Pitre is similar to Hamsah Nasirildeen and Jamien Sherwood in the sense that he can be used as a hybrid linebacker/safety. He registered a career-high 70 tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss to go along with three forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks as a senior, but also deflected seven passes and picked off two. The Jets could use a safety of Pitre’s skill set considering how underwhelming Ashtyn Davis has been this season.

