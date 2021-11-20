2022 NFL draft: Jets land star cornerback in Draft Wire’s new 3-round mock

As is the case in most seasons, all Jets fans have to look forward to right now is the NFL draft.

New York is 2-7 and has found a new way to embarrass itself almost every weekend. There is still hope for the future though, as one of Gang Green’s few silver linings is that Joe Douglas will once again have the chance to land two impact players in the first round of the draft.

The Jets are currently slated to pick third with their own pick and seventh with the first-round pick acquired from the Seahawks in the Jamal Adams trade. Draft Wire’s latest three-round mock draft has Douglas using those picks to upgrade New York’s putrid defense before addressing needs on both sides of the ball on Day 2.

Let’s take a look at who Draft Wire has the Jets selecting in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft.

Round 1, Pick 3: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley Jr. has not played since September after undergoing foot surgery and has been banged up the last two seasons, but is the consensus top cornerback in this year’s draft and has lockdown potential at the position. He played an instrumental role in LSU’s national championship run in 2019 and has drawn comparisons to Saints star Marshon Lattimore. The dream of what a player with Stingley Jr.’s potential could do for the Jets’ secondary might come true for New York come April.

Round 1, Pick 7 (via SEA): Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

The Jets might look to upgrade their offensive line with their pick from the Seahawks, but Leal makes a ton of sense given Robert Saleh’s defensive background. The Texas A&M star has 6.5 sacks so far this season and has played legitimately everywhere on the defensive line throughout his collegiate career. Remember, Saleh’s best defenses with the 49ers featured dominant defensive lines. Pair Leal with Quinnen Williams and the Jets could have one of the most dangerous units in football — especially once Carl Lawson gets back on the field.

Round 2, Pick 36: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

Penning doesn’t get a lot of national attention because he plays in the FCS, but he is regarded as one of the best offensive tackles in this year’s draft by those in the scouting community and would give the Jets a plug and play option at right tackle opposite Mekhi Becton.

Round 2, Pick 51: Alabama S Jordan Battle

Safety is a major need for the Jets entering the offseason and Battle is about as pro-ready as they come after spending his collegiate career getting coached up by Nick Saban. The Florida native has 56 tackles and two interceptions this season and could probably start over Ashtyn Davis, who has spent the second year of his NFL career perplexed by the idea of taking the correct angle to make a tackle, this weekend against the Dolphins.

Round 3, Pick 67: Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely

The Jets desperately need a pass-catching tight end to give Zach Wilson another weapon to work with. Likely fits that profile, as he has caught 44 passes for 733 yards and nine touchdowns so far this season and averaged 20 yards per catch in 2020. Most importantly, Likely has been a key cog in Coastal Carolina’s rise to national prominence. He’s been part of a building process and has experienced first-hand what it’s like to climb out of the doldrums. That adds to his value given where New York is at right now.

