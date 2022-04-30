2022 NFL draft: Jets take Jeremy Ruckert with 101st pick
The Jets used the 101st pick in the 2022 NFL draft on TE Jeremy Ruckert.
The Jets used the 101st pick in the 2022 NFL draft on TE Jeremy Ruckert.
Ruckert off the board! #GoBucks #NFLdraft
Pittsburgh adds depth on the defensive line with DeMarvin Leal.
The Jets selected Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert with the No. 101 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Markets have stabilized since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. But the economic war may just be getting started.
The NFL draft resumes Friday in Las Vegas with the second and third rounds. Stay with USA TODAY Sports for live news and analysis on each pick.
The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. What will happen with Baker Mayfield and the Browns? Will Deebo Samuel be traded? NBC Sports has you covered with every pick in this year’s draft, continuing with Rounds 2 and 3 tonight. Stay tuned
Former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. shared some harsh words for wide receiver Marquise Brown
The #49ers picked a running back for the third time in two years. This third-round choice simply has to be a home run pick.
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Chicago Bears.
The Packers made a trade with the Vikings to go get a receiver.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel's reaction to the A.J. Brown trade said it all.
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New England Patriots.
The Chicago Bears have three Day 2 picks after using their first rounder to acquire Justin Fields last year.
Do you like the player or players your team chose in the first round of the NFL draft?
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Green Bay Packers.
Breaking down the Packers' selection of North Dakota State WR Christian Watson at No. 34 overall in the 2022 NFL draft.
Did Bill Belichick find another unexpected gem? Or was this one just a reach?
The Packers went defense with both of their first-round picks on Thursday night, and national writers offered their grades and opinions.
Which teams made the best value picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and which teams reached too far down the board?
The Seattle Seahawks had quite the route to a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.