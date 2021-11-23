2022 NFL draft: Jets hold two top-7 picks entering Week 12

With 10 games in the books, the 2-8 Jets are in line for two of the first seven picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

New York has its own first-round selection at No. 3 and Seattle’s at No. 7 after the Seahawks dropped to 3-7 with a loss to the Cardinals, per NFL.com. The Jets own Seattle’s first-rounder thanks to the Jamal Adams trade.

The only teams currently slated to pick ahead of the Jets’ first pick are the winless Lions (0-9-1) and the 2-8 Jaguars. The Jets play Jacksonville in December.

The Jets are once again determining their quarterback situation ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Texans (2-8), who currently own the fourth pick. Zach Wilson is inching closer to a return from a sprained PCL suffered against the Patriots in Week 7. If he is healthy enough to play, he will reassume his place as New York’s starting quarterback. If not, Joe Flacco will likely start for a second straight week.

Flacco fared decently in his start against the Dolphins last weekend, going 24-39 for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

