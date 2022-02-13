2022 NFL draft: Jets take defensive approach in Draft Wire’s latest 3-round mock

Robert Saleh’s first season as Jets head coach featured some steps in the right direction, but New York still finished dead last in the AFC East and concluded 2021 without a single win in divisional play.

The good news for the Jets is that hope always springs eternal during the offseason. Free agency and the draft are prime opportunities to add talent and New York is positioned to do just that in this year’s draft. Gang Green currently owns two top 10 picks at Nos. 4 and 10, giving Joe Douglas the chance to land two potentially elite talents to serve as centerpieces for his rebuild.

Draft Wire has the Jets focusing on defense in its latest three-round mock draft. Four of New York’s first five picks are projected to be defensive players, with all levels of the defense being addressed.

Let’s take a closer look at who Draft Wire has the Jets picking during the first two days of the 2022 NFL draft.

Round 1, Pick 4: NC State OL Ikem Ekwonu

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The Jets have needs at guard and tackle. Ekwonu has the ability to address them both and New York might have to take him at No. 4 with his stock soaring. An All-ACC performer on the interior and the outside, Ekwonu can line up opposite Mekhi Becton at right tackle, at left if Becton’s injury history continues, or at right guard. Ekwonu playing on the interior would give Gang Green two rising stars with Alijah Vera-Tucker manning the left guard position.

Round 1, Pick 10 (via SEA): Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Gardner was a big reason why Cincinnati became the first Group of 5 program to make the College Football Playoff this past season. He is a long and physical cornerback at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and has the ability to play in press-man coverage and zone coverage. Gardner is the kind of cornerback Saleh built his defense around in San Francisco and would be a welcomed addition to the Jets secondary.

Round 2, Pick 35: San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File

Thomas was dominant coming off the edge during his final season at San Diego State, racking up 71 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Thomas has the size to thrive as a 4-3 defensive end in New York’s defense and shouldn’t have any issue adjusting to the physicality of the NFL given his game is predicated on toughness.

Round 2, Pick 38 (via CAR): LB Quay Walker

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Walker doesn’t get as much attention as teammate and inside linebacker partner Nakobe Dean, but he played just as much of a role in Georgia’s run to a national championship. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Walker finished 2021 with 65 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He would be a solid running mate for C.J. Mosley to work with.

Round 3, Pick 69: Illinois S Kerby Joseph

Syndication: Journal-Courier

Joseph would adequately fill one of the Jets’ many holes at safety. He earned All-Big Ten honors in 2021 with 57 tackles and five interceptions and is the kind of rangy cover safety New York’s defense would benefit from having on the field.

