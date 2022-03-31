2022 NFL draft: Jermaine Johnson II scouting report

A Georgia transfer who put up impressive numbers at Florida State last year, Jermaine Johnson will bring his production and potential to the next level as one of the top edge defenders in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about FSU’s dynamic defender:

Vitals

Height: 6-5

Weight: 254

Class: Redshirt Senior

40 time: 4.58

Strengths

A productive, active, and lengthy edge defender, Johnson possesses all the tools to be an elite pass rusher at the next level. He uses his long arms to smack defenders away before reaching out and wrapping up the quarterback. He has enough strength to push through lineman who manage to put hands on him, extending his arms and powering through, shifting all the leverage to his side.

Johnson plays every down with intensity, acting as a heat-seeking missile to the quarterback or ball carrier. He excels at slamming his hands into linemen over and over again, and it becomes a lot for blockers to bear. He can also hook inside lineman and push them upwards, exploding through them with his hips and creating an edge for himself. Johnson plays with excellent strength and persistence.

Johnson is patient in the run game, leveraging his position with that long reach before finding the ball carrier and exploding through blocks to wrap him up. He’s persistent in his pursuit, always active in finding the tackle and looking to make plays on the football.

Weaknesses

Johnson could always learn more finesse moves off the edge, as he consistently played with the same attacking styles. While that worked for him at the college level, he will face more physical blockers in the NFL, and will need to use his athleticism and speed to adapt.

While his hand usage definitely works for him, he could learn to use them better and in different ways. Hooking inside of opposing lineman more consistently will benefit Johnson greatly at the next level.

Projection

A highly productive edge defender with outstanding measurables and room to grow, Johnson will surely be near the top of every draft board, as one of the top edge rushers in a loaded class. Don’t be surprised if he hears his name called early on the first night of the draft.

Projection: Top 20

