2022 NFL draft: Jeremy Ruckert scouting report

Once the top-rated tight end prospect in the country coming out of high school, Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert will hope to deliver on that lofty potential as he heads into the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Buckeyes’ talented offensive weapon:

Vitals

Height: 6-5

Weight: 250

Class: Senior

Strengths

While not asked to be the dominant receiving threat he can be, Ruckert still showed flashes of his excellent skill set while at Ohio State, putting up career bests last season with 26 catches and over 300 yards. His blocking was impressive, as well, showing big gains from his first season in Columbus. He has the ideal height/weight/speed for the position.

In the passing game, Ruckert was not a featured weaponed, but not for a lack of ability. He was smooth in his route running, gliding off the line and up the field. While not particularly explosive, Ruckert had enough speed to keep over the top of defenders, and use his above-average catch radius to snag passes out of the air. He gave his quarterbacks a 110.4 QB rating when targeted, showing off a knack for circus catches with reliable hands and concentration.

Ruckert really shines through as a blocker, often looking like an extra tackle in the formation. He has excellent form, pressing his legs low, extending his hands forward, and driving through the block. On move runs, Ruckert is quick to find his man and seal him off, pressing his face inside and shoving forward, clearing holes on pitches and stretch runs. He’s quick to clear the backside on outside runs, as well, swinging around and collapsing anyone closing in on his runner.

Weaknesses

While he’s a legitimate receiving threat, there’s a lack of explosion on his deeper routes, which allows stickier safeties and linebackers to make plays on the ball.

On more refined routes that could potentially gain him separation, Ruckert has tight hips that lead to stutter-steps in and out of breaks, bringing predictability and reaction from defenders.

He can usually body them out, but that will be harder to accomplish at the next level. He’ll need his NFL coaches to develop and refine this area of his game.

Projection

Ruckert has the ideal body type for the position, and his speed and athleticism are certainly a plus. His willingness as a blocker and consistency to work inside the defense will make him an instant-impact player who can develop into a full-time starter, once he learns to refine his route running and finalize himself as a blocker. Ruckert should be one of the first players off the board at his position.

Projection: Day 2

