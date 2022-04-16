2022 NFL draft: Jalyn Armour-Davis scouting report

A one-year starter with excellent size and length, Alabama’s Jalyn Armour-Davis will look to show teams his potential will translate into success at the next level as he enters the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide’s promising cornerback:

Vitals

Height: 6-1

Weight: 192

Class: Redshirt Junior

40 time: 4.39

Strengths

It’s not often you find a developmental project corner coming out of Alabama, but as a one-year starter with high upside, Armour-Davis fits the bill. He has prototypical size and length for the position, and in his one year as a starter, he put up impressive numbers. He tallied three interceptions and four pass breakups, while not allowing a single touchdown.

Armour-Davis has the height, weight, and quickness to be placed on an island against better receivers, with great length and makeup speed to consistently make up for any mistakes in coverage. He has excellent feet and solid technique, which allowed him to mirror receivers and dance with them into their breaks. He’s excellent at finding the ball, and sticking his hand inside to breakup the pass.

Down the field, he excels at tracking the football and making sure he puts his arms into the hands of the defender to disrupt the catch. His speed allows him to close on routes quickly when playing off or in zone, zooming into the receiver’s back and disrupting the ball, or quickly making the tackle. He has great recognition for a one-year starter.

A willing tackler who was quick to end any YAC opportunities and slam into ball carriers, Armour-Davis has sound technique, eager to lay the lumber on receivers and running backs alike. He’s quick to diagnose what’s happening in front of him, and break from coverage to make the tackle.

Weaknesses

Armour-Davis has a noticeable break in his hip turn, and it leads to receivers taking advantage of him with quick bursts that take him longer to catch up. True speedsters and route specialists will quickly take advantage of that early in his career, even with his recovery speed. It allows both deep routes and crossers to blow past him at times, and it’s something he’ll need to fix immediately at the next level.

Story continues

He’ll also need to be more consistent in trusting his instincts and jumping on routes when given the chance. He seemed hesitant to trust his coaching and what was in front of him, which led to him missing out on making a play, or being late to the tackle. This should improve with experience and NFL coaching.

Projection

Armour-Davis has all the tools to be a starter in the NFL, but just needs a bit more time to develop and work out some mechanical and mental inconsistencies. His frame and blazing speed will be desired by NFL teams that feel like they can develop him quickly, trusting those physical traits will pay off down the road with more refinement. He could make an impact right away as a press-man specialist in nickel or dime looks, and could quickly develop into a full-time starter if he polishes those rough edges in his game. His physical traits and potential should warrant a Day 2 selection.

Projection: 3rd Round

