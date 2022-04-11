2022 NFL draft: Jalen Pitre scouting report

A unique prospect who played the “star” position in the Baylor defense, Jalen Pitre enters the 2022 NFL draft with tons of positive momentum after a solid 2021 campaign, and a stellar performance during Senior Bowl week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bears’ dynamic defender:

Vitals

Height: 5-11

Weight: 198

Class: Redshirt Senior

Strengths

One of the more intriguing players to evaluate given his “star” position in the Baylor defense (linebacker/safety hybrid), Pitre brings a unique and versatile skill set to the next level. He has immense competitiveness to pair with a high football IQ, something the Bears made the most of by letting him roam around and diagnose where and how to make plays within that system. He exceled in that department, with elite instincts and understanding of what was in front of him. He can be the leader and signal-caller for an NFL defense.

In coverage, Pitre was excellent in the short area of the field, playing underneath and shadowing routes, making it difficult for a quarterback to find open passing lanes. He was physical against contested catches, routinely punishing receivers and hand-fighting to try and pry the ball away. He ended up with seven pass breakups and two interceptions last year. At the Senior Bowl, Pitre was asked to play a lot more man coverage on both short and deep routes, and he rose to the challenge, showing enough fluidity and deep speed to not be a liability in either man or deep zone situations.

Pitre excelled in run support, as well, constantly searching and engaging up near the line. He was excellent at locating the ball carrier and edging into an opening to make a play, before slamming his opponent to the ground. He consistently takes great angles in the open field, and was quick to close on anything that came his way, shutting down ball carriers who tried to shake him at the second level.

Weaknesses

While he handled his man coverage responsibilities well at the Senior Bowl, his film still leaves some questions in terms of hanging with athletic pass-catchers down the field and in space. He’ll have to play safety at the next level due to his size, which will make his ability to cover in those situations even more important. His tape showed plenty of struggles when he had to run with receivers through the deeper parts of the field. Coaches will need to build on what he showed at the Senior Bowl and further develop this part of his game.

Pitre will need to become more consistent when taking on blockers, as well, finding ways to shift outside of the run game when the linemen work towards him. He was contained frequently by more athletic tackles who got their hands on him.

Projection

Pitre is a smart, instinctive defender with a desire to compete and succeed. All of these things will work in his favor as he moves further away from the line of scrimmage at the next level. Teams will love his leadership, film habits and competitiveness. Combined with his athleticism and versatility, all of that should translate to a Day 2 selection.

Projection: Day 2

