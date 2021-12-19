2022 NFL draft: Jaguars take over top spot in race for No. 1 overall pick

The Detroit Lions may have pulled off the huge upset victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, but they may have suffered a more important loss in the process.

Their win, combined with a loss by the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Houston Texans on Sunday, have now put the Jags in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Jaguars now have the NFL’s worst record at 2-12, while the 2-11-1 Lions are sitting at No. 2, thanks to their tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the season.

The future is bright in Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence in town (and Urban Meyer out of town), and they’re in prime position to land the top pick in the draft for the second year in a row.

