2022 NFL Draft: Jags don’t seem to be receiving interest for No. 1 overall pick

From NFL Now: The #Jaguars phone isn't ringing at No. 1, which likely means they'll end up making the pick. Not a surprise during a year that isn't top-heavy with QBs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be picking first overall for the second consecutive time at the end of this month. And with a franchise quarterback already on the team in Trevor Lawrence, many fans have expressed their interest in trading back to acquire more selections. However, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that is unlikely to happen at the moment.

On Thursday, Rapoport said he expects the Jags to make the pick with the first overall selection as there hasn’t been interest in a trade to his knowledge.

“From what I understand, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ phone hasn’t been really ringing,” he said. “They haven’t gotten a lot interest in No. 1. It doesn’t sound like they’ve gotten any interest in No. 1. So as it stands now, and this wouldn’t be a surprise, the Jaguars are expected to make that pick.

“They got their franchise quarterback last year in Trevor Lawrence. [They’re] ‘ikely going to take a franchise piece that’s not going to be a quarterback, but a position player. Maybe a pass-rusher, maybe a tackle. It’s certainly an intriguing pick coming fir the Jaguars at No. 1.”

As Rapoport mentioned beforehand, the lack of interest in the No. 1 overall pick is because the quarterback position isn’t the strongest and there isn’t a player at the position who is intriguing enough to give up what it would take to move up to No. 1. Many were hoping Malik Willis would garner the necessary interest after an impressive pro day, but it appears it wasn’t enough.

The Jags’ choices at the No. 1 pick seem to be down to either adding help to the offensive or defensive lines. Most draft experts have slotted Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson to the Jags, but some believe the Jags could end up taking Evan Neal or Ikem Ekwonu, both of whom can play guard or tackle. Another name to watch out for is defensive lineman Travon Walker from Georgia, who is also versatile and has the traits that general manager Trent Baalke likes in a defensive lineman.