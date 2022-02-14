2022 NFL draft: Jacksonville Jaguars team preview

The 2022 NFL draft is right around the corner, so it’s time to take a look at this year’s event from the perspective of every team in the league.

Here’s everything Jacksonville Jaguars fans need to know heading into this year’s draft:

Vitals

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Head Coach: Doug Pederson

General Manager: Trent Baalke

2021 Record: 3-14

Draft Picks

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

1st Round | No. 1 overall

2nd Round

3rd Round

3rd Round (from CAR)

4th Round

5th Round (from MIN)

6th Round

6th Round (from SEA)

6th Round (from PHI)

6th Round (from PIT)

7th Round

7th Round (from BAL)

Team Needs

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Line

Protecting Trevor Lawrence is the Jags’ top priority, especially if Cam Robinson leaves in free agency.

Wide Receiver

Even if D.J. Chark returns, this unit needs more depth, explosiveness, and big-play ability.

Safety

Andre Cisco has a bright future, but the Jags could still use another playmaker for the back end of the secondary.

Tight End

Dan Arnold was a solid addition last season, but his presence shouldn’t stop the Jags from targeting another athletic pass-catcher to help Lawrence.

Defensive Line

The edges of this front are decent, but the interior could use an infusion of blue-chip talent.

1st Round Targets

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Evan Neal | OT | Alabama

Aidan Hutchinson | EDGE | Michigan

Ikem Ekwonu | OL | North Carolina State

Kayvon Thibodeaux | EDGE | Oregon

Kyle Hamilton | S | Notre Dame

