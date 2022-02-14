2022 NFL draft: Jacksonville Jaguars team preview
The 2022 NFL draft is right around the corner, so it’s time to take a look at this year’s event from the perspective of every team in the league.
Here’s everything Jacksonville Jaguars fans need to know heading into this year’s draft:
Vitals
Head Coach: Doug Pederson
General Manager: Trent Baalke
2021 Record: 3-14
Draft Picks
1st Round | No. 1 overall
2nd Round
3rd Round
3rd Round (from CAR)
4th Round
5th Round (from MIN)
6th Round
6th Round (from SEA)
6th Round (from PHI)
6th Round (from PIT)
7th Round
7th Round (from BAL)
Team Needs
Offensive Line
Protecting Trevor Lawrence is the Jags’ top priority, especially if Cam Robinson leaves in free agency.
Wide Receiver
Even if D.J. Chark returns, this unit needs more depth, explosiveness, and big-play ability.
Safety
Andre Cisco has a bright future, but the Jags could still use another playmaker for the back end of the secondary.
Tight End
Dan Arnold was a solid addition last season, but his presence shouldn’t stop the Jags from targeting another athletic pass-catcher to help Lawrence.
Defensive Line
The edges of this front are decent, but the interior could use an infusion of blue-chip talent.
1st Round Targets
Evan Neal | OT | Alabama
Aidan Hutchinson | EDGE | Michigan
Ikem Ekwonu | OL | North Carolina State
Kayvon Thibodeaux | EDGE | Oregon
Kyle Hamilton | S | Notre Dame
