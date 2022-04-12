2022 NFL draft: Isaiah Spiller scouting report

A productive, consistent ground weapon who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller will hope to keep those numbers up as one of the top running back prospects in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Aggies’ versatile playmaker:

Vitals

Height: 6-0

Weight: 217

Class: Junior

Strengths

Spiller clearly showed an ability to handle a full workload over his three seasons at Texas A&M, carrying the rock over 500 times during that stretch. He should expect a similar load in the NFL, as he is a touch-based runner whose production will grow the more he gets the ball in the game.

As a runner, Spiller has excellent balance and fluid hips that allow him to slip through holes and shrug off arm tackles before churning into the next level. Once through the hole, Spiller has superb acceleration that he can throttle as soon as he’s at the second level or when he hits the edge, quickly exploding into the secondary. His loose hips allow extreme cuts without losing much momentum, stopping and starting again at will in the open field, or behind the line to avoid initial contact. His ability to read the holes in front of him and be decisive, combined with his slick movements, creates desirable results for a workhouse running back.

As a pass-catcher out of the backfield, Spiller made the most of his opportunities, hauling in 74 passes in his career. His quick cutting ability was a clear advantage out in open waters against linebackers who were not quite flexible enough to keep up with him.

Weaknesses

Spiller has some technical things he needs to work on, starting with ball security, as he coughed up eight fumbles over three years. He’ll need to secure the football more consistently if he wants to stay on the field at the next level.

He’ll also need to work on his receiving and pass blocking, as he looked somewhat unnatural at both. He needs to work on using his hands better to be a reliable weapon and blocker on third downs and other passing situations.

Projection

Spiller won’t have much problem transitioning into a workhorse role in the NFL, as his running style should work well in just about any scheme. Quick cuts and fluid hips will make his life easy when it comes to slipping through cracks and avoiding early contact. He’ll need to work on a few things to be a trusted starter, but his development so far shows he’ll be willing to learn and pick them up along the way. He should be a Day 2 pick who can become an immediate starter in the right situation.

Projection: Day 2

