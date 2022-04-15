2022 NFL draft: Isaiah Likely scouting report

A talented pass-catcher who put up some huge numbers in the Sun Belt Conference, Coastal Carolina’s Isiah Likely will look to bring his electric receiving ability to the next level as he enters to the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Chanticleers’ talented tight end prospect:

Vitals

Height: 6-4

Weight: 240

Class: Senior

Strengths

A versatile tight end with next-level athleticism, Likely used his speed and athletic ability to produce wide-receiver-type numbers, posting over 900 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He has five career touchdown catches of 50-plus yards, and is clearly a downfield threat.

Likely is a smooth route runner, flowing into his routes with good first-step quickness, and breaking into the second level quickly with an excellent second gear. He was a legitimate threat to break past the second level and score, with Coastal Carolina constantly drawing up deep-breaking routes that had clear mismatches for Likely, allowing him to blow past linebackers and box out safeties.

He can run more refined routes, as well, with an ability to sink his hips and shoot back to the QB on comeback routes, and explode outside for out-breaking routes. He can be used in the screen game and short passing game, with enough quickness to break in and out of routes, and streak past would-be tacklers.

In the run game, Likely is a willing blocker, though his technique remains underdeveloped. His downfield blocking shined at times, speeding through safeties and grasping onto them before carrying them down the field. He has the right attitude to learn to develop more as a blocker and better overall tight end.

Weaknesses

He lacks the ideal size of a standard NFL tight end, and may need to bulk up at the next level to aide in blocking, as well as handling the general physicality at the next level. Coaches and strength trainers should be able to help him get to his ideal playing weight, and help him define his strength more.

Likely will need to work on his physicality and technique in run blocking, as he wasn’t much of a finisher, nor did he scare people at the line when backs went his way. Adding strength and weight will help with this, as well.

Projection

Likely has the potential to be a legitimate big-play threat in the NFL, but he’ll need to work on some of the finer points of blocking. He might lack the overall ceiling of someone like Kyle Pitts, but he has enough breakaway speed and receiving ability the entice a pass-heavy team on Day 2.

Projection: 3rd Round

