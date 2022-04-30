2022 NFL draft grades for all second- and third-round picks

Day 2 NFL draft selections

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The first 32 picks have come and gone. The NFL draft moved onto the second and third rounds on Friday, with some top talent and big names remaining on the board … but not for long.

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville): Logan Hall, Houston

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs moved back six slots in a trade with Jacksonville and opened the second day by taking Houston’s Logan Hall. He had six sacks in 2021 and 13 tackles for loss. With a great swim move, expect more of the same with the Bucs. Grade: B

34. Green Bay Packers (from Minnesota Vikings (via Detroit): Christian Watson, North Dakota State

USAT

The Packers moved up in a trade within the division. They went to North Dakota State and got Christian Watson, a 6-foot-4, 211-pound WR Aaron Rodgers should get to know quickly. He is a big-time athlete and one has to wonder why on earth the Vikings would help a team in the division, let alone the power. Grade: A

35. Tennessee Titans (from Jets): Roger McCreary, Auburn

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

A 5-foot-11, 190-pound DB, Roger McCreary led the SEC with 16 passes-defensed last year. His 20 forced incompletions led the FBS. He is getting better with experience and should help the Titans in the short and long run. Grade: B

36. New York Jets (from Giants): Breece Hall, Iowa State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have been looking for a bell-cow rusher for years. They have guys who do well in spurts and flashes and then are ordinary. So, they trade up with the Giants and get Breece Hall, the best RB in the draft. This is turning into some process for Joe Douglas. He scored big on Night 1 and now reels in Hall. A powerful, smart, speedy, and productive back. NFL Network suggested the Jets leapfrogged the Texans to get Hall. Grade: A

37. Houston Texans: Jalen Petrie, Baylor

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans stay in-state and grab a DB from Baylor. The DB exits Waco as the last holdover from the scandal-scarred Art Briles era. He is versatile and Houston will need to have him settle in on one in the NFL. Grade: B-

38. Atlanta Falcons (from Jets via Panthers): Arnold Ebiketie

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

An outstanding EDGE rusher from Penn State, which used to be Linebacker U, Arnold Ebiketie comes to the Falcons with a rave review from James Franklin. He had 17 tackles for loss and 9 1/2 sacks. The sacks and tackles were more than he had in three years with the Owls, granted that was 16 games. He is 6-foot-3 and 253 pounds. Going to get bigger in the pros, one would think. Grade: B-

39. Chicago Bears: Kyler Gordon, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The second Washington DB to get selected, Kyler Gordon is strong against the pass and against the run. He has outstanding ball skills and would be best inside. Grade: B

40. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have two in a row here and this one wasn’t a quarterback if anyone was hoping for that. The player chosen was Boye Mafe, who had a big week at the Senior Bowl. He improved every year as a Golden Gopher in sacks. More than half of his tackles for loss came as a senior. Grade: C+

41. Seattle Seahawks: Kenneth Walker, Michigan State

Detroit Free Press

The Seahawks did not go for a quarterback. They did go to the backfield, drafting Kenneth Walker, who was a star for Michigan State in 2021. He rushed for 1,636 yards ad 17 touchdowns and was looked at as a Heisman contender during the season. He’s 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds and will join the running back by committee with the Seahawks. They seem to have a more pressing need as to who will hand Walker and others the ball. Grade: B-

42. Minnesota Vikings (from Indianapolis via Washington): Andrew Booth, Clemson

USAT

The Vikings moved up after helping the Packers earlier in the round. And the audience had to wait and wait as Ed Marinaro did his thing at the podium. He was pushed to read the pick by someone from the back who came on-stage. (He won’t be back.) However, Andrew Booth knows how to cover in man-to-man and slid here because hernia surgery cost him the combine and Pro Day. Grade: C+

43. New York Giants (from Atlanta Falcons): Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The transfer from Nebraska felt like a bit of a reach for the Giants here. Many saw him as a third-day pick. He had 91 catches in 18 games in Lincoln and then erupted for 104 and 1,334 in one season as a Wildcat. He will be a good fit on gadget and trick plays. However, the Giants were looking for a traditional wideout, this isn’t it. Grade: C

44. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): John Metchie III, Alabama

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans traded up with the Browns. Earlier, they wanted Breece Hall but were jumped by the Jets for the Iowa State running back. They went for an explosive player in John Metchie III of Alabama. He had 96 receptions in 2021 but also had an ACL issue. The Texans did their own leapfrogging here, moving ahead of the Ravens, who also liked Metchie. Tide WRs have thrived in the NFL. Grade: B+

45. Baltimore Ravens: David Ojabo, Michigan

USAT Today

David Ojabo goes from Jim Harbaugh to John Harbaugh. He blew out his Achilles on the Pro Day. The Ravens have enough talent on defense that they can wait for him to heal and become a force in the NFL. He had 11 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 2021. Lacks experience and it bears watching his recovery. When healthy, this is a steal in the second round. Grade: A

46. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota): Josh Paschal, Kentucky

USAT

Josh Paschal will bring versatility and strength to the Lions. A second Kentucky player taken in the second round, the 6-foot-3, 268-pounder had 15 tackles for loss and 5 sacks in 2021. Adding Paschal to Aidan Hutchinson will help Dan Campbell rebuild a needy defense. Grade: B+

47. Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis Colts): Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Phidarian Mathis joins the Alabama crew in Washington. He had 10.5 tackles for loss and 9 sacks in 2021. He has an all-around game and we know how much Ron Rivera and the Commanders defense likes Nick Saban products. Grade: B

48. Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers): Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears add to Kyler Gordon by grabbing the Penn State DB. Chicago needs help on offense but the secondary was also torched in 2021. He had five picks in three seasons in Happy Valley, establishing himself as one of the best safeties in 2021. Grade: B+

49. New Orleans Saints: Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

USAT

Alontae Taylor is a tough, aggressive DB. Dennis Allen is going to love his attitude and speed, which clocks at 4.36 in the 40. The Saints went offense early and now they have the first Vol DB to go in the first two rounds of the draft since Eric Berry in 2010. Grade: B+

50. New England Patriots (from KC via Miami): Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick keeps everyone guessing. The Patriots’ legendary coach wound up with a pick here via a deal that originally was with Miami. Take that, Fish. Tyquan Thornton adds 4.28 speed to the Patriots. Team him with DeVante Parker and you see why no one should question Belichick. Thornton averaged almost 16 yards per catch on 143 grabs in Waco. Oh, 10 of his 19 college TDs came in 2021. Grade: A

51. Philadelphia Eagles: Cam Jurgens, Nebraska

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One-time potential Eagles kicker Carli Lloyd announced the pick, ahem. Philly took Cam Jurgens, a center from Nebraska who is a beast in field events …. as in track & field. This could be the replacement for Jason Kelce, who has another year and left and then could leave. Grade: B-

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: George Pickens, Georgia

USAT

Pickett to Pickens? The Bulldog defense was represented big time in round one. Pickens only played in four games in 2021. He has to stay healthy for this to work. Grade: C+

53. Indianapolis Colts (from Green Bay via Las Vegas): Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

USAT

So the receiver goes before the quarterback, Desmond Ridder, from the Bearcats. Tells you all you need to know about what NFL teams think of the 2022 QB class. He had 54 catches in 2019 and the shortened 2020 season combined, and 52 as Cincy thrived in 2021. Grade: C

54. Kansas City Chiefs (from New England Patriots): Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

USAT

The Chiefs found someone to fill in the WR room in Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore. He isn’t Tyreek Hill, even with 4.3-4.4 speed. It is a nice addition with a receiver who had 95 grabs in 12 games in 2021. Grade: B-

55. Arizona Cardinals: Trey McBride, Colorado State

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz showed he had plenty left when he went to the desert. Now, they add the erratic WR Hollywood Brown. And they have another TE in Trey McBride. The Mackey Award winner had 90 catches in 2021 but only 1 for a TD. Grade: B

56. Dallas Cowboys: Sam Williams, Ole Miss

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

What a surprise the Cowboys pick a pass-rusher who has off-the-field concerns. Sam Williams probably cost himself some money but will make plenty if he can have a long career in Dallas. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder had 15 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in 2021. Grade: C-

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo Bills): Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs add a nasty offensive lineman from Central Michigan in Luke Goedeke. He did not allow a sack in 413 pass attempts in 2021. Tom Brady will love that stat. Grade: B+

58. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans): Troy Andersen, Montana State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons need a quarterback for the long haul, so they grab a linebacker in Troy Andersen from Montana State, who started out as a QB. Close but not exactly what the need is. Grade: C+

59. Minnesota Vikings (from Green Bay Packers): Ed Ingram, LSU

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Ed Ingram played a ton of snaps at LSU. In 2021, he allowed two sacks in more than 800 snaps. Oh, he also played 411 in front of Joe Burrow in 2019. The Tigers suffered last year but Ingram appeared to be one of those who continued to excel. Grade: B

60. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills via Tampa Bay): Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

USAT

The Bengals go for another DB in Cam Taylor-Britt. Britt left Nebraska with 140 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six interceptions, and 27 pass breakups. Grade: C+

61. San Francisco 49ers: Drake Jackson, USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Disappointing college career at USC. Inconsistent at best. Weight up, weight down. Feels like a huge grasp here. Sixth time in eight years the Niners go defensive line with first pick in the draft. Grade: C-

62. Kansas City Chiefs: Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

USAT

The Chiefs add the Bearcat to the Huskie pick of Trent McDuffie. They need the DBs to develop and thrive on a defense that has challenges and is in a wild AFC West. Grade: B

63. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals): James Cook, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

So the dream of Dalvin and James Cook together in Minnesota isn’t happening. They will see each other as Minnesota visits Buffalo. Grade: C+

64. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams): Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nik Bonitto got better and better with the time he spent as a Sooner. He will be a nice addition to a Broncos defense that is changing in look and feel. Grade: B-

(Round 3) 65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Luke Fortner, Kentucky

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This was a smart pick, if nothing else. Kentucky’s Luke Fortner has two Masters degrees. This will be the guy to snap the ball to Trevor Lawrence in the future and protect last year’s No. 1 pick. Keep him in the middle. Grade: B+

66. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit): Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

USAT

Two Oklahoma LBs in three picks. The Sooners’ Brian Asamoah will need to be more athletic if he is going to thrive on Sundays, which is a different game than is played on Saturdays. Grade: C

67. New York Giants: Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants get a player from North Carolina in Joshua Ezeudu, who can fill multiple spots—but does that mean he isn’t great at one or simply incredibly versatile? We’ll see. Grade: C+

68. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans): Martin Emerson, Mississippi State

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Emerson is a big, physical corner that will play well in the AFC North. What won’t be as good is how his size works against him speed-wise. He was vulnerable as a Bulldog. Grade: C-

69. Tennessee Titans (from Jets): Nicholas Petit-Frere

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Are the Titans hoping the Ohio State Buckeyes’ Nicholas Petit-Frere is the answer when Taylor Lewan retires? He is going to have to get way better than he was against top college talent. He was exposed in big games. Grade: C-

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers): Chad Muma, Wyoming

USAT

The Jags need to get better on defense and offense and Muma has made an incredible journey to the NFL. Don’t doubt that he can make plays on the field. Grade: B

71. Chicago Bears: Velus Jones, Tennessee

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Velus Jones brings speed to the Bears after six years in college, the last two at Tennessee. He had more catches in 2021 than he did in his first five years in college. A late bloomer? Or simply someone who finally found their way after spending forever on Saturdays? Grade: C-

72. Seattle Seahawks: Abraham Lucas, Washington State

USAT

The Seahawks have added two tackles in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas. This should make Drew Lock a bit comfortable… if you consider having rookie tackles in front of you a good thing. Beware of what could go wrong here. Grade: C+

73. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders): Jelani Woods

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A big — 6-foot-7 — tight end from Virginia means Matt Ryan goes from Kyle Pitts as a rookie to Jelani Woods. He had 31 catches in three seasons at Oklahoma State and 44 in one year as a Cavalier. Grade: C+

74. Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, a second quarterback goes. Desmond Ridder was a winner at Cincinnati and will learn behind Marcus Mariota. Is this the answer in the long run after Matt Ryan’s run with Mariota as a bridge? The Falcons had better hope. Grade: B-

75. Houston Texas (from Denver Broncos): Christian Harris, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans dip into Nick Saban’s football factory for a linebacker in Christian Harris. He had a sluggish 2021 season before showing life in the CFP championship. The Texans need the player who had the hype entering last season and not the one who created questions. Grade: C

76. Baltimore Ravens: Travis Jones, UConn

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens got a big guy who has plenty of agility in Travis Jones of UConn. He fits the bill for Baltimore, which loves physical forces on the defense. Grade: B

77. Indianapolis Colts (from Minnesota Vikings): Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Bernhard Raimann was born in Austria and started as tight end before bulking up. He is 6-foot-6 and 303 and brings strength. Is he NFL ready? Grade: C

78. Cleveland Browns: Alex Wright, UAB

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Wright is 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds. The Blazers’ DE held his own against top competition and feels just another great spoke to add to the Cleveland defense. Grade: B+

79. Los Angeles Chargers: JT Woods, Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers add a long, speedy DB to the secondary and he will just make the Bolts better on defense. Grade: B+

80.Denver Broncos (from Houston via New Orleans): Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Dulcich will have to fill the void left by Noah Fant going to Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade. He caught plenty of passes as a Bruin and should be able to contribute, whether greatly or moderately. Grade: B-

81. New York Giants (from Miami Dolphins): Cordale Flott, LSU

USAT

The Giants need secondary help and have to hope Cordale Flott carries on the tradition of LSU DBs in the NFL. Grade: C+

82. Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts): DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

How about 59 tackles for loss and 32.5 sacks in five years in college? The one concern would be his best year was 2019 when he had 11 sacks and 20.5 TFL. Why the drop-off? Grade: C

83. Philadelphia Eagles: Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Did a pec injury seriously let the heart and soul of the Georgia defense fall to 83? The Eagles dive into the Athens Dawg pound and this could turn into an absolute steal (as in… another first-round pick in the third round). His injuries could cost him 2022 and that would be the concern, but he has it all. Grade: A

84. Pittsburgh Steelers: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DeMarvin Leal had 8.5 of his 13 sacks in 2021. He also had 12.5 tackles for loss. He’s 6-foot-4, 290. The Steelers know defense. Not going to question this or that. Grade: B

85. New England Patriots: Marcus Jones, Houston

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots get a DB and one of the most exciting return men in college football in Houston’s Marcus Jones. Grade: B+

86. Tennessee Titans (from Las Vegas Raiders): Malik Willis

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans take a chance on the potential of Liberty’s Malik Willis. This is a good spot as Ryan Tannehill has another year left before the Titans can get out of it. Willis sits, watches and learns and then in 2023 … Grade: B

87. Arizona Cardinals: Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This feels like a player Arizona got in a sweet spot. He’s up almost 30 pounds from arriving in San Diego and has all sorts of talent. Grade: B+

88. Dallas Cowboys: Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

USAT

The Cowboys dealt one Alabama receiver in Amari Cooper and pick up one from South Alabama in Jalen Tolbert. Did he thrive against lesser competition or is he simply that good? Going to be a person to keep eyes on in camp. Grade: B-

89. Buffalo Bills: Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor defense was strong in 2022. And Terrel Bernard was in the middle of it. If he plays the way he played in Waco, the Bills Mafia is gonna love this pick. Grade: B+

90. Las Vegas Raiders (from Tennessee Titans): Dylan Parham, Memphis

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Parham brings plenty of experience in college with 51 starts. He feels like a center in the NFL, and that is something the Raiders can use for the long run. A nice pick with good size and strength. Grade: B

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rachaad White, Arizona State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Rachaad White of Arizona State needs to toughen up in the middle but is extremely swift outside. He averaged 10 yards per carry in the short 2020 season and had 1,000 in 2021. This is a nice complement to Leonard Fournette. Grade: B

92. Green Bay Packers: Sean Rhyan, UCLA

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers add a big lineman to protect Aaron Rodgers—so long as he is in Green Bay—in Sean Rhyan, who is 6-foot-5 and 321. Grade: B

93. San Francisco 49ers: Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU

USAT

Amid all the tumult around Ed Orgeron and LSU, Tyrion Davis-Price had 1,003 rushing yards, averaging 4.8 a clip. Maybe he will carry the ball so Deebo Samuel can just catch it? Grade: B+

94. Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots via Kansas City:) Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers send picks to the Patriots and then make an appearance on Friday. So, what’s the decision? They select Ole Miss QB Matt Corral. Hey, if Matt Rhule continues to fade, the Panthers could hire Lane Kiffin and bring him together with Corral in the NFL. Corral has had issues off the field and got dinged up a bit in Oxford. Sam Darnold has competition. Grade: C-

95. Cincinnati Bengals: Zachary Carter, Florida

USAT

The Bengals are going to need more consistency than the flash that Carter delivered in Gainesville. Grade: C-

96. Indianapolis Colts (Denver from Los Angeles:) Nick Cross, Maryland

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis traded into this pick, so it must have seen something in the Terp DB Nick Cross. Have to figure Colts thought someone in the compensatory section was going to beat them to Cross, so they made a move. Grade: C

97. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection): Kerby Joseph, DB Illinois

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions continue to stock up and build on defense using a compensatory pick to grab the Illini DB Kerby Joseph. Grade: B

98. Washington Commanders (from New Orleans, compensatory selection): Brian Robinson, Jr. Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders add another Alabama player, this one a 1,300-yard rusher. Why did they need another RB? Because he played for the Crimson Tide, of course. Grade: B-

99. Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection): David Bell, Purdue

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Nice pick here by the Browns in Purdue’s David Bell. He had some huge games and adds a needed pair of hands and talent to the wide receiver corps. This could be a sneaky pick. Grade: B+

100. Arizona Cardinals (from Baltimore, special compensatory selection): Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

USAT

Will Bearcat Myjai Sanders be the answer to filling the gap left on the EDGE by Chandler Jones? That is a massive space for the Cincy player to fill. Grade: C+

101. New York Jets (from Philadelphia via New Orleans; special compensatory selection): Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

USAT

The Jets took a blocking tight end. Why? They already signed a pair of TEs in free agency. Grade: C-

102. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers; special compensatory selection): Channing Tindall, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Channing Tindall goes to Miami. He is the fifth Dawg this draft to be taken as the first pick by a team in the process. Grade: B

103. Kansas City Chiefs (special compensatory selection): Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One thing is sure: Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal will bring toughness to KC. Grade: C

104. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection): Logan Bruss, Wisconsin

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Back to back Badgers as Night 2 wears to an end, mercifully. Grade: C+

105. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection): Danny Gray, SMU

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Niners made a quick pick of the fleet wideout (4.33) Danny Gray from SMU. That could turn into a sweet selection. Grade: B

