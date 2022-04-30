2022 NFL Draft grades: Analyzing Patriots' third-round pick Marcus Jones

2022 NFL Draft grades: Phil Perry analyzes Pats' third-round CB pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots value versatility, and it's hard to find a player more versatile than Marcus Jones.

The Patriots used their third-round 2022 NFL Draft pick (No. 85 overall) on the Houston cornerback, who won the Paul Hornung Award in 2021 as the nation's most versatile player.

While he's a bit undersized at 5-foot-8, 174 pounds, Jones is an exceptional athlete who starred as a cornerback, return specialist and even wide receiver for the Cougars.

In 2021, Jones racked up five interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 47 tackles and a sack on defense; returned a total of four kicks (two punts, two kickoffs) for touchdowns as a return man; and caught 10 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Our Phil Perry wasn't a big fan of the Patriots' two draft picks, handing out "D" grades to Chattanooga offensive guard Cole Strange (No. 29 overall) and Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (No. 50). But Perry is much higher on Jones, who could be called upon to contain speedy AFC East wideouts like Miami Dolphins burners Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Check out why Perry gives the Jones pick an "A-" below, or in the video player above.