2022 NFL Draft grades: 49ers nail Drake Jackson selection at No. 61

49ers draft grades: Pass rusher Jackson an ace pick at No. 61 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After sitting on their hands for the first 60 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers finally went to work at pick No. 61.

General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't miss their first shot of this year's draft, selecting USC edge rusher Drake Jackson.

Jackson, 6-foot-3, 254 pounds, has the ideal frame for 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek to mold into a top-flight NFL pass rusher. In 11 games for the Trojans last season, Jackson notched 37 tackles, eight for loss with a career-high five sacks.

The Corona native has great bend and burst off the edge. He has the strength and speed NFL teams look for in three-down pass rushers, but will need to shore up his technique and put on some weight to live up to his potential.

With Dee Ford unlikely to be on the team next season due to his back issues, the 49ers needed to find a long-term answer at pass rusher opposite franchise cornerstone Nick Bosa.

Jackson has the potential to be that, but his impact likely will be felt in 2023 and beyond.

The 49ers' defensive line currently has Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam, Javon Kinlaw, Kerry Hyder, Kevin Givens, Charles Omenihu, and Maurice Hurst along with Bosa.

Jackson is a high-upside pick who fits what Kocurek and the 49ers look for in their edge rushers.

While Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean would have been my pick at No. 61, Jackson, if he can iron out his technique and put on weight, can give the 49ers a dynamic pass-rush partner for Bosa.

Jackson was great value at No. 61. Now, it's up to Kocurek and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to get the best out of a player with elite athleticism and physical gifts.

Grade: A