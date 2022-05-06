Report: Giants hiring ex-Bears area scout Scott Hamel
The New York Giants are hiring former Chicago Bears area scout Scott Hamel as Joe Schoen continues to put his stamp on things.
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt discusses Khris Middleton's injury and how the Bucks can overcome the Celtics without the All-Star forward.
The Eagles now have two exciting, young wide receivers to build around for the next half-decade - and the two should be able to lift each other up. By Reuben Frank
The Cardinals would be wise to consider adding former Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry from the Giants.
Stoops and Levis during separate radio appearances this week talked about the early draft hype surrounding UK’s returning starter at quarterback.
It sure sounds like it's possible the Colts would have still released Carson Wentz even if they made the playoffs on the final day of last season. By Reuben Frank
Former Sixer and current Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons is undergoing surgery on Thursday, the team announced Wednesday night. By Adam Hermann
Cornerback James Bradberry‘s time with the Giants is coming to an end sooner than later. General Manager Joe Schoen said on WFAN on Wednesday afternoon that the team should have a resolution by the end of the week. The Giants have had no success trading Bradberry. “I thought there would be more interest,” Schoen said, [more]
Following free agency and the NFL draft, check out how much next year's Super Bowl odds have changed.
Vaulted by victories in a pair of long-distance running events, the PCA Eagles were the best boys team at the Region 1-1A meet in in Jacksonville.
As we sit here in early May, Marcus Epps is the front runner for a starting safety position opposite Anthony Harris - but can the 26-year-old handle the job? By Reuben Frank
The Eagles have drafted quite a few national champions in recent years and it's no coincidence. By Dave Zangaro
Have the Eagles caught up to the Cowboys in the NFC East after the 2022 draft?
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen thought he was ready for everything The Big Apple could throw at him but he wasn't prepared for the media.
With a new draft class coming to the Bears, there's something unique about each of them. Here's one thing to know about each new rookie:
There were a pair of Georgia defensive tackles drafted in the first round this year and neither one of them wasted any time agreeing to NFL contracts. The Eagles announced that Jordan Davis signed his rookie contract on Thursday. Davis’ fellow Bulldog Devonte Wyatt, who went to the Packers at No. 28, agreed to terms [more]
The Browns and Baker Mayfield may eventually need each other in 2022. Someone may be trying to blow things up before it ever gets to that point. A new article from Jake Trotter of ESPN.com throws more bituminous on the burn pile in Cleveland, highlighting how and why player and team got to the point [more]
At a time when Antonio Brown’s popularity among football fans is at an all-time low, he recently said some things that will endear him to one specific portion of the NFL fan base. Appearing on the Cigar Talk podcast, Brown ripped quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The topic came up as the host lamented the fact that [more]
Nearly every team that needed help at quarterback going into the 2022 NFL draft wound up getting one.
The Patriots have been mostly criticized for their decisions in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it appears they made at least one wise move over the weekend.