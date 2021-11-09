2022 NFL draft: Giants would select 8th and 9th if season ended today

The New York Giants have a lot to feel good about heading into their bye week.

Big Blue will have an opportunity to get healthy which, given the remainder of their schedule here in 2021, is a very good thing. At 3-6, they have an unlikely chance to make the playoffs, but a chance nonetheless.

Despite how well the Giants have done over the past three weeks, they remain in the top 10 as far as the order of the 2022 NFL Draft. Currently, they are projected to have the eighth overall pick, per Tankathon.

With the Chicago Bears losing, 29-27, to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, the Giants are also projected to select ninth overall.

So, for those who are hoping for the Giants to end up with a high draft pick and maybe even a top 10 pick, it’s real simple: Root for the Bears to continue to lose every single game. A 3-14 record would certainly get the Giants a high pick in the first round.

But for the glass half-full crowd and those who think the Giants can still salvage the season, the Giants falling out of the top 10 — or getting closer to it — is a good thing.

