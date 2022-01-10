2022 NFL draft: Giants will select 5th and 7th overall

The conclusion to the 2021 season finally come and the New York Giants were put out of their misery in a 22-7 defeat at the hands of the Washington Football Team.

Now that the regular season is over, we have a better understanding of the 2022 NFL draft and where the Giants are in position at.

With the loss to the WFT, along with the loss by the New York Jets to the Buffalo Bills, the Giants are selecting fifth overall.

Had the Jets won their game against the Bills, the Giants would have selected fourth overall, but instead, Big Blue was moved down a slot.

Because of the draft day trade last year that landed them Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears’ first-round pick also goes to the Giants, so they will be picking seventh as well.

The Carolina Panthers are the team whose sixth overall pick is sandwiched between the Giants’ two draft picks in the first round.

Considering the horrible season that the Giants had, ending up with two top 10 picks in the draft is a decent consolation prize.

With Dave Gettleman expected to step down as the general manager and retire from football, the next question for the Giants: who will be making those picks?

Related