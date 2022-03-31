2022 NFL draft: Giants have meeting scheduled with Evan Neal

The New York Giants will be adding to their offensive line in the 2022 NFL draft, say head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

They hold the firth and seventh overall selections in the draft and will likely use one of those picks to fulfill their need at right tackle.

One candidate that they would be thrilled to get is Alabama’s Evan Neal, considered the top tackle in this year’s class. That is, if he get through the first four selections held by Jacksonville, Detroit, Houston and the Jets, respectively.

Neal will be meeting with the Giants this spring, and ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. is mocking Neal to the Giants at No. 5.

The Giants, naturally, were on hand this week at Neal’s pro day where the 6-foot-7, 350-pounder (that’s an estimate) participated. His head coach, Nick Sabin, extolled Neal’s virtues.

“He loves football,” Saban said of Neal. “He pays attention to detail; he prepares well; and, you know, his size and athletic ability has put him in a position where I think he has a very bright future. He’s done a great job for us whether he played guard or tackle, and I’m sure that diversity will help him as a pro player as well.”

“You can pretty much plug me in anywhere other than center and I’ll be able to come in and make an impact,” Neal said.

And the Giants could sure use an impact player, especially along the offensive line.

