2022 NFL draft: How the Giants declining Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option could impact the first round

In a move that was largely expected, the New York Giants have reportedly decided not to exercise the fifth-year option on quarterback Daniel Jones.

This decision could have major implications for the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

With Jones’ status as the long-term answer at the position still a question mark, and a new head coach and general manager taking over in New York, it was expected that the Giants might take this approach at the position. Jones now has the chance to cash in with a big contract at the end of the season if he performs well, and if he does take a huge step forward as New York fans are hoping under Brian Daboll, the organization can still look to place the franchise tag on him for the next season.

However, this might also have a big impact on the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, which kicks off in a few hours.

The Giants currently have a pair of picks inside the top ten of the first round, sandwiched around the Carolina Panthers, who pick in the sixth spot. The Panthers are one of the teams inside the top ten most often linked to a quarterback.

Behind the Giants after their selection at seven overall? Two more teams with a need at the quarterback position, the Atlanta Falcons who sit at eight overall, and the Seattle Seahawks, who sit at nine.

So if you are a team that is picking later in the first round with an eye on quarterback, getting to seven, or even five, might be the ideal landing spot to make sure you get your passer.

For the Giants, moving down from one of those picks — and securing an additional first-round selection in next year’s draft — might be an appealing option.

We can work through a few hypotheticals here to illustrate the point. Let’s say the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been linked to both Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis, want to make sure they can get their top-graded quarterback and decide to make a move to seven overall. Using the Rich Hill Trade Value Chart for this season, the Giants could slide back from 7 to 20 — after already making a pick — and add a pick in the second round and a pick in next year’s first round.

If they address offensive line with that pick at five, as many expect, they could still add a cornerback at 20 — perhaps a Trent McDuffie or Andrew Booth Jr. — and come out of the first round with two big needs addressed.

And have the extra first round pick for next year, if they need to move up for a quarterback.

Or, for sake of argument, perhaps it is Seattle who decides to be aggressive and come up to five from nine? The price might not be as steep as it would for Pittsburgh to make such a move, but the Giants could still add Seattle’s pick in the third round and a future first-round selection, giving themselves that future hedge on Jones for next season and still adding a pair of players in the top ten.

The decision by New York to decline Jones’ option was largely expected. Now we wait to see how it might — or even will — impact the first round tonight.