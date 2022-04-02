2022 NFL draft: George Pickens scouting report

A long, athletic superstar with limitless potential, Georgia wide receiver George Pickens will hope to overcome an torn ACL that heavily impacted his 2021 campaign, and prove himself as one of the top prospects at his position in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Bulldog’ playmaking pass-catcher:

Vitals

Height: 6-3

Weight: 195

Class: Junior

40 time: 4.47

Strengths

Pickens is one of the best receivers in a deep class, especially when it comes to tracking and adjusting his body to the football and going to get it. He uses top-tier body control, length, and hand strength to adjust to deep balls at any angle, and almost always comes down with the catch. His deep-ball catches jump out on film, while his catch radius and focus to the ball is ridiculous.

In his routes, Pickens is smooth off the press, using his longer arms to swat away smaller defensive backs, before transitioning into his route in a fluid motion. His route running excels at the second level, where he bursts into his break points, whether that be on inside routes or deeper outside ones. He almost never loses momentum when tracking the ball on these routes either, leading to heaps of explosive plays.

Pickens excels at catching the football, as well as bursting out of initial contact. His strong hands allow him to snatch the ball from a crowd of defenders, and his extra burst and stride allows for plenty of YAC opportunities.

Weaknesses

The most glaring question when it comes to Pickens is his recovery from the knee injury, and how that may affect his agility and overall play speed at the next level. If he can fully recover and avoid any setbacks, he should be a stud X receiver in the NFL.

Pickens will need to work on beating press man on bigger corners at the next level, where slapping them away did not quite work for him in college. He’ll have to develop a Plan B to not get bullied in those situations, and work on improving his overall play strength.

Projection

Pickens has the ability to be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL, as his athleticism and body control are truly next-level stuff. Questions will linger about his injury and inconsistent play strength, but if he overcomes these issues, he will end up being a dominant pass-catcher at the next level.

Projection: Top 40

