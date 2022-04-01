2022 NFL draft: George Karlaftis scouting report

A superstar defensive lineman from the moment he set foot on the college football field, Purdue’s Yoros “George” Karlaftis enters the 2022 NFL draft as one of the top edge defenders in a deep class at the position.

Here is everything you need to know about the Boilermakers’ do-it-all pass rusher:

Vitals

Height: 6-4

Weight: 266

Class: Junior

Strengths

Karlaftis’ play jumps out on tape, as he’s always around the ball. He displays an excellent motor, and gives relentless effort on every snap, constantly seeking to make a play on the football. His persistence wears down opposing offensive lineman throughout the game, leading to clusters of pressure from Karlaftis.

Well-built for the position, Karlaftis has immense physical play strength and fluid hips. He combines those for an excellent punch, before tearing through inside the would-be blocker. He provides constant pressure to the quarterback, shoving lineman back when he is not able to burst through.

In the run game, Karlaftis maintains his vision in the backfield, and is able to use his superior power and upper body strength to lift and leverage the lineman into the running gaps, or shove them to the side with fierce hand movement.

Weaknesses

While his pass-rushing skills are the peak of his game, Karlaftis does leave some room for improvement in run defense. His constant energy and momentum makes it difficult to change direction, leaving teams to design runs into him. He comes off a bit stiff against misdirection plays, where he consistently fails to shift with the runner, and gives up wide angles.

Karlaftis has only played two full seasons, so he will need to be coached up in the run game and in different pass rush variations as he continues to develop at the next level.

Projection

Possessing a nonstop pass rush and excellent physical tools, Karlaftis will likely be viewed as a Day 1 starter on the defensive line. Teams will value his commitment to getting after the the quarterback with relentless effort, especially as the league keeps moving toward pass-heavy offense. Look for Karlaftis to come off the board sometime in the first round.

Projection: 1st Round

