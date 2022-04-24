2022 NFL draft: Full draft order, pick trade value chart

If the 2022 NFL draft is like every previous draft, look for plenty of trades to happen, especially in the first round. The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the teams who could potentially be in the market to move up for a quarterback. This chart will give you an idea of how much it will cost the Steelers to go up if they covet a guy like Libery’s Malik Willis.

