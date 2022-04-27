2022 NFL draft: Former Vols’ rankings for every position

In this article:

The 2022 NFL draft will take place April 28–30 in Paradise, Nevada.

Four former Vols took part in the 2022 NFL scouting combine March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Defensive lineman Matthew Butler, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., offensive lineman Cade Mays and defensive back Alontae Taylor participated in the scouting combine.

The University of Tennessee held its pro day March 30 at Anderson Training Center. In addition to Butler, Jones Jr., Mays and Taylor, former Vols Ja’Quain Blakely (defensive line), Kenneth George Jr. (defensive back), Theo Jackson (defensive back), JaVonta Payton (wide receiver) and Donovan Slates (linebacker) took part in pro day.

Ahead of the NFL draft, Draft Wire ranked the top prospects at every position. Below are rankings for every former Vol looking to be drafted.

Velus Jones Jr.: No. 20 wide receiver

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Cade Mays: No. 26 interior offensive lineman

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (OL31) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alontae Taylor: No. 17 cornerback

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (29) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Matthew Butler: No. 8 interior defensive lineman

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (DL02) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ja'Quain Blakely: Not listed for defensive line

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Kenneth George Jr.: Not listed for cornerback or safety

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Theo Jackson: Not listed for cornerback or safety

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

JaVonta Payton: Not listed for wide receiver

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Donovan Slates: Not listed for linebacker

Tennessee linebacker Donovan Slates does a drill at Tennessee Football Pro Day at Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tenn. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

