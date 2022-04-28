2022 NFL Draft first round order: What time are Patriots expected to pick?

Patriots expected to pick in first round of 2022 NFL Draft near this time originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday with all 32 picks of the first round being made in Las Vegas.

The draft is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Longtime draft watchers know that the first round often takes a long time to complete, especially if there are trades.

Fans of the New England Patriots are familiar with waiting a long time to watch their team pick in Round 1. The Patriots have picked in the top 20 just twice since 2009.

New England owns the No. 21 pick in the first round this year. At what time can we expect this pick to be made?

Around 10:50 p.m. is a good estimate, per ESPN's Mike Reiss:

For your planning purposes: Estimated time of the Patriotsâ€™ assigned pick at No. 21 is 10:50 p.m. ET. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 28, 2022

So it looks like the Patriots won't be picking until late in the night, unless they trade up in Round 1.

Here's the full first-round draft order (as of 1:25 p.m. ET):

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts via Philadelphia Eagles)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)