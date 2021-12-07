2022 NFL draft first-round order: Lions, Jaguars, Texans on track for top three picks

Here is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL draft after the events of Week 13.

Despite finally collecting their first victory of the season, the Detroit Lions currently are in position to have the No. 1 pick in April's draft.

The draft order is determined by record, and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker (record and strength of schedule are official tiebreakers to determine the draft order).

The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results. For now, those teams will be ordered based on playoff seed, if the season ended today.

The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

1. Detroit Lions

Record: 1-10-1 (strength of schedule: .514)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 2-10 (.521)

3. Houston Texans

Record: 2-10 (.527)

4. New York Jets

Record: 3-9 (.517)

5. New York Giants

Record: 4-8 (.534)

6. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

Seattle Seahawks' record: 4-8 (.541)

7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

Chicago Bears' record: 4-8 (.545)

8. Carolina Panthers

Record: 5-7 (.469)

9. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 5-7 (.490)

10. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 5-7 (.507)

11. New Orleans Saints

Record: 5-7 (.548)

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins' record: 6-7 (.468)

13. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 6-7 (.471)

14. Denver Broncos

Record: 6-6 (.486)

15. Cleveland Browns

Record: 6-6 (.510)

16. Las Vegas Raiders

Record: 6-6 (.524)

17. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts, but contingent on Carson Wentz playing at least 75% of Colts' snaps this season)

Indianapolis Colts' record: 7-6 (.465)

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 6-5-1 (.503)

Playoff teams (if season ended today)

Wild-card teams

19. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)

San Francisco 49ers' record: 6-6 (.483)

20. Washington Football Team

Record: 6-6 (.521)

21. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 7-5 (.448)

22. Buffalo Bills

Record: 7-5 (.463)

23. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 7-5 (.558)

24. Detroit Lions (from Rams)

Los Angeles Rams' record: 8-4 (.459)

Division leaders

25. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 8-4 (.479)

26. Tennessee Titans

Record: 8-4 (.490)

27. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 8-4 (.514)

28. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 8-4 (.559)

29. New England Patriots

Record: 9-4 (.471)

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 9-3 (.493)

31. Green Bay Packers

Record: 9-3 (.493)

32. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 10-2 (.451)

Teams without a first-round pick: Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks

