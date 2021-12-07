2022 NFL draft first-round order: Lions, Jaguars, Texans on track for top three picks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL draft after the events of Week 13.
Despite finally collecting their first victory of the season, the Detroit Lions currently are in position to have the No. 1 pick in April's draft.
The draft order is determined by record, and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker (record and strength of schedule are official tiebreakers to determine the draft order).
The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results. For now, those teams will be ordered based on playoff seed, if the season ended today.
The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.
1. Detroit Lions
Record: 1-10-1 (strength of schedule: .514)
Record: 2-10 (.521)
Record: 2-10 (.527)
Record: 3-9 (.517)
Record: 4-8 (.534)
6. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
Seattle Seahawks' record: 4-8 (.541)
7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
Chicago Bears' record: 4-8 (.545)
8. Carolina Panthers
Record: 5-7 (.469)
9. Atlanta Falcons
Record: 5-7 (.490)
10. Minnesota Vikings
Record: 5-7 (.507)
11. New Orleans Saints
Record: 5-7 (.548)
12. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins' record: 6-7 (.468)
13. Philadelphia Eagles
Record: 6-7 (.471)
14. Denver Broncos
Record: 6-6 (.486)
15. Cleveland Browns
Record: 6-6 (.510)
16. Las Vegas Raiders
Record: 6-6 (.524)
17. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts, but contingent on Carson Wentz playing at least 75% of Colts' snaps this season)
Indianapolis Colts' record: 7-6 (.465)
18. Pittsburgh Steelers
Record: 6-5-1 (.503)
NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: AFC, NFC both wide open, but top-seeded Patriots increase cushion
4th & MONDAY: Sign up now to get NFL news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Playoff teams (if season ended today)
Wild-card teams
19. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers' record: 6-6 (.483)
20. Washington Football Team
Record: 6-6 (.521)
21. Cincinnati Bengals
Record: 7-5 (.448)
22. Buffalo Bills
Record: 7-5 (.463)
23. Los Angeles Chargers
Record: 7-5 (.558)
24. Detroit Lions (from Rams)
Los Angeles Rams' record: 8-4 (.459)
Division leaders
25. Baltimore Ravens
Record: 8-4 (.479)
26. Tennessee Titans
Record: 8-4 (.490)
27. Dallas Cowboys
Record: 8-4 (.514)
28. Kansas City Chiefs
Record: 8-4 (.559)
29. New England Patriots
Record: 9-4 (.471)
30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Record: 9-3 (.493)
31. Green Bay Packers
Record: 9-3 (.493)
32. Arizona Cardinals
Record: 10-2 (.451)
Teams without a first-round pick: Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft 2022: First-round order following Week 13 games