2022 NFL draft first-round order: New York Giants in position to hold two of top six picks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL draft after the events of Week 14.
The Detroit Lions continue to be in the driver's seat for the top overall selection in April's draft. This would be the third time in Lions history that the team had the No. 1 pick. The last time was in 2009, when the team selected quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The New York Giants could attain quite a draft haul thanks to their own inability to win games as well as the woeful Chicago Bears, who traded their 2022 first-round pick in order to move up in the 2021 draft to select Justin Fields.
The draft order is determined by record, and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker (record and strength of schedule are official tiebreakers to determine the draft order).
The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results. For now, those teams will be ordered based on playoff seed, if the season ended today.
The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.
1. Detroit Lions
Record: 1-11-1 (strength of schedule: .518)
2. Houston Texans
Record: 2-11 (.509)
3. Jacksonville Jaguars
Record: 2-11 (.538)
Record: 3-10 (.509)
5. New York Giants
Record: 4-9 (.550)
6. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
Chicago Bears' record: 4-9 (.553)
7. Carolina Panthers
Record: 5-8 (.467)
8. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
Seattle Seahawks' record: 5-8 (.518)
9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins' record: 6-7 (.450)
10. Atlanta Falcons
Record: 6-7 (.479)
11. Philadelphia Eagles
Record: 6-7 (.482)
12. Minnesota Vikings
Record: 6-7 (.506)
13. New Orleans Saints
Record: 6-7 (.527)
14. Las Vegas Raiders
Record: 6-7 (.530)
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
Record: 6-6-1 (.494)
16. Cincinnati Bengals
Record: 7-6 (.447)
17. Denver Broncos
Record: 7-6 (.450)
18. Cleveland Browns
Record: 7-6 (.509)
4th & MONDAY: Sign up now to get NFL news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Playoff teams (if season ended today)
Wild-card teams
19. Washington Football Team
Record: 6-7 (.544)
20. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts, but contingent on Carson Wentz playing at least 75% of Colts' snaps this season)
Indianapolis Colts' record: 7-6 (.467)
21. Buffalo Bills
Record: 7-6 (.482)
22. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers' record: 7-6 (.488)
23. Los Angeles Chargers
Record: 8-5 (.536)
24. Detroit Lions (from Rams)
Los Angeles Rams' record: 9-4 (.482)
Division leaders
25. Baltimore Ravens
Record: 8-5 (.485)
26. Tennessee Titans
Record: 9-4 (.462)
27. New England Patriots
Record: 9-4 (.479)
28. Dallas Cowboys
Record: 9-4 (.521)
29. Kansas City Chiefs
Record: 9-4 (.550)
30. Green Bay Packers
Record: 10-3 (.479)
31. Arizona Cardinals
Record: 10-3 (.485)
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Record: 10-3 (.503)
Teams without a first-round pick: Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft 2022: First-round order after Week 14; Giants in prime spots