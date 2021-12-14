2022 NFL draft first-round order: New York Giants in position to hold two of top six picks

Here is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL draft after the events of Week 14.

The Detroit Lions continue to be in the driver's seat for the top overall selection in April's draft. This would be the third time in Lions history that the team had the No. 1 pick. The last time was in 2009, when the team selected quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The New York Giants could attain quite a draft haul thanks to their own inability to win games as well as the woeful Chicago Bears, who traded their 2022 first-round pick in order to move up in the 2021 draft to select Justin Fields.

The draft order is determined by record, and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker (record and strength of schedule are official tiebreakers to determine the draft order).

The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results. For now, those teams will be ordered based on playoff seed, if the season ended today.

The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

1. Detroit Lions

Record: 1-11-1 (strength of schedule: .518)

2. Houston Texans

Record: 2-11 (.509)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 2-11 (.538)

4. New York Jets

Record: 3-10 (.509)

5. New York Giants

Record: 4-9 (.550)

6. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

Chicago Bears' record: 4-9 (.553)

7. Carolina Panthers

Record: 5-8 (.467)

8. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

Seattle Seahawks' record: 5-8 (.518)

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins' record: 6-7 (.450)

10. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 6-7 (.479)

11. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 6-7 (.482)

12. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 6-7 (.506)

13. New Orleans Saints

Record: 6-7 (.527)

14. Las Vegas Raiders

Record: 6-7 (.530)

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 6-6-1 (.494)

16. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 7-6 (.447)

17. Denver Broncos

Record: 7-6 (.450)

18. Cleveland Browns

Record: 7-6 (.509)

Playoff teams (if season ended today)

Wild-card teams

19. Washington Football Team

Record: 6-7 (.544)

20. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts, but contingent on Carson Wentz playing at least 75% of Colts' snaps this season)

Indianapolis Colts' record: 7-6 (.467)

21. Buffalo Bills

Record: 7-6 (.482)

22. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)

San Francisco 49ers' record: 7-6 (.488)

23. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 8-5 (.536)

24. Detroit Lions (from Rams)

Los Angeles Rams' record: 9-4 (.482)

Division leaders

25. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 8-5 (.485)

26. Tennessee Titans

Record: 9-4 (.462)

27. New England Patriots

Record: 9-4 (.479)

28. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 9-4 (.521)

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 9-4 (.550)

30. Green Bay Packers

Record: 10-3 (.479)

31. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 10-3 (.485)

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 10-3 (.503)

Teams without a first-round pick: Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks

