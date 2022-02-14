2022 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl. Top Options For Each Pick

2022 NFL Draft: Now that the Super Bowl is over, the offseason fun officially begins. It’s all about the draft for the next few months, and here’s our latest mock draft with top options for each slot.

2022 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College

Now we know the order after Los Angeles pulled off the thriller over Cincinnati to win the Super Bowl and everyone will react and overreact.

The 2022 draft will come down to two key things: 1) how much does everyone value the relatively mediocre – but wanted – class of quarterbacks, and 2) can the teams at the top trade out of their spots and move down?

There isn’t a sure-thing No. 1 overall pick, and there will be lots and lots of movement.

For this version of the 2022 Mock Draft, we give the call along with a likely second option if the first call doesn’t happen.

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Mock Draft Backup Option: QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

Here’s a general call on how Detroit will see this draft – it’s going to find anchors on the defensive front to build around. It’ll get its pass rusher at the 2, and it’s run-stuffer here.

31 Cincinnati Bengals

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Mock Draft Backup Option: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

It’s criminal what defensive fronts did to Joe Burrow this year. He might be the NFL’s new superstar, but he’ll have a shelf life of about ten more minutes if he doesn’t get some protection. Two words: Aaron Donald.

30 Kansas City Chiefs

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT/OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Mock Draft Backup Option: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Kansas City marches to the beat of its own drafting drummer, but in terms of need, it’s about cranking up options to keep upgrading the offensive line. The running game has been good, but can it take over games late? A masher like Johnson would help.

Story continues

29 Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Mock Draft Backup Option: OT/OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Dotson might seem like a luxury item for a tam that needs to rebuild the foundation, but if the Dolphins really want to see what Tua Tagovailoa can do, the Penn State deep threat is the call. Defensive backs wouldn’t have a prayer with Jaylen Waddle on the other side.

28 Green Bay Packers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Mock Draft Backup Option: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

So, Green Bay. You’re “all in” on trying to keep Aaron Rodgers? Giving him yet another weapon to work with would be a big step, and landing Olave here would be a ridiculous steal.

27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Mock Draft Backup Option: OT/OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

The Bucs have to find a quarterback, but it won’t matter who they get if the offensive line doesn’t get some fresh new options. This should be a sweet spot for a top guard.

26 Tennessee Titans

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Drake London, USC

Mock Draft Backup Option: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

The Titans have to think long and hard about a blocker like Green to help upgrade the line, but they need a dangerous No. 2 wide receiver to help out AJ Brown even more.

25 Buffalo Bills

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Mock Draft Backup Option: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Flip a coin on positions for the Bills here. The defense is already amazing, but it mostly rocked against the mediocre teams. It could use just a wee bit more help up front, but the O line needs attention, too.

24 Dallas Cowboys

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: S Daxton Hill, Michigan

Mock Draft Backup Option: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Oh will this be a fight among the Cowboy brass. The team has improved by leaps and bounds over the years by boasting one of the league’s best offensive lines, but a top defensive back – primarily a safety – would do more immediate good.

23 Arizona Cardinals

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Mock Draft Backup Option: DE Travon Walker, Georgia

This becomes the wild card part of the draft. There’s a whole lot happening with the Cardinals right now – Kyler Murray doesn’t appear to be too happy – but the defensive side could use a few more pieces up front.

22 Las Vegas Raiders

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Mock Draft Backup Option: WR Drake London, USC

Which injured wide receiver will be a Raider? The vertical passing game needs a main man, and either Williams or London will work just fine … eventually.

21 New England Patriots

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Mock Draft Backup Option: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

Don’t be shocked if the Patriots give Mac Jones his new best friend and safety valve in McBride. However, that should come later. Be afraid of Bill Belichick gets Dean this late in the first round.

20 Pittsburgh Steelers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: C/G Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Mock Draft Backup Option: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Yeah, yeah, yeah, Pittsburgh wants a quarterback, and it will probably go with Corral, Malik Willis, or Kenny Pickett if one of them falls here. But it’s Pittsburgh, it values linemen, and that front five needs a whole lot of help. It might start with drafting its center for the next decade.

19 Philadelphia Eagles

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Mock Draft Backup Option: S Daxton Hill, Michigan

Just assume the Eagles will fill the more pressing needs in the first part of the draft and wait for the best defensive back option here. McDuffie would hard by a bad consolation prize to help the corner situation.

18 New Orleans Saints

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Mock Draft Backup Option: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Don’t be so sold on the idea of the Saints taking a quarterback here. They need a whole lot of of work in a whole lot of spots, but Corral is the type of all-around baller who might free up a whole lot of possibilities for free agent money going elsewhere.

17 Los Angeles Chargers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Mock Draft Backup Option: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Where are the offensive tackles at this point? There’s a shot the Chargers find more help for the offensive front, but they need work in the defensive interior even more.

NEXT: 2022 Latest Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl Top 16 Picks

2022 Latest Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl Top 16 Picks

16 Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Mock Draft Backup Option: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

The order doesn’t really matter, but the Eagles will likely go with a wide receiver with one of these mid-round picks. Williams is the shot for the stars, but Burks is the guy for the right now who can draw a whole lot of attention away from DeVonta Smith.

15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Mock Draft Backup Option: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The Eagles have the luxury of going with the best player available here along with the 16. They can wait for their defensive back at the 19, so they’ll go pass rusher with one pick and wide receiver with the other.

14 Baltimore Ravens

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Mock Draft Backup Option: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Penning turned into a must-have over the last few weeks, but there are other offensive tackle options available. Don’t count out Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum for the offensive interior, or the Ravens might turn to the defensive front depending on who’s still around.

13 Cleveland Browns

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Mock Draft Backup Option: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

It’s an absolute must to go heavy on wide receivers throughout the draft. Cleveland has to come up with a reliable No. 1 target who can help bring the firepower.

12 Minnesota Vikings

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Mock Draft Backup Option: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Minnesota has to upgrade the secondary, especially at corner. Nothing else starts to work until that happens, but it probably won’t overdraft for the spot if there’s a decent pass rusher on the board.

11 Washington Commanders

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Mock Draft Backup Option: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Don’t just automatically assume it’s going to be a quarterback here if the top corners are still around. Taylor Heinicke isn’t really that bad and there’s going to be great value at the 11.

10 New York Jets (from Seattle)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Mock Draft Backup Option: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

No, the Jet coaching staff and brass might not be all that interested in investing a high pick on a defensive back. That’s nice, but with so much talent on the board and the ability to change the situation with one pick, Sauce Gardner is too good to pass up.

9 Denver Broncos

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Mock Draft Backup Option: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

This goes with the assumption that Denver figures out its quarterback situation in the free agency market. It needs more help for both lines, but Lloyd might just be the leader this defense needs for the next several years.

8 Atlanta Falcons

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE David Ojabo, Michigan

Mock Draft Backup Option: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Assuming this scenario plays out, the Falcons will be more than happy to take Ojabo if he’s still there. However, let’s say Malik Willis and Charles Cross are still on the board – then things change. Atlanta is in a fantastic spot here.

7 New York Giants (from Chicago)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Mock Draft Backup Option: DE David Ojabo, Michigan

So here’s the good problem. The Giants have to take an edge rusher and a few will be right there for the grabbing. But Kyle Hamilton might just be the best football player in this draft. Flip a coin on Hamilton and Ojabo if both are there.

6 Carolina Panthers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Mock Draft Backup Option: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Willis is a risk. He’s got the tools, the upside, and the spark to change around the entire franchise, but the 6 might be way rich. After Senior Bowl week, the spotlight is on to take the honor of being the No. 1 QB off the board.

5 New York Giants

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Mock Draft Backup Option: DE David Ojabo, Michigan

Cross would be a tad bit of a reach here, but it’s also buying the relative need pick now with the desperate need pick of an edge rusher likely to be there at the 7.

4 New York Jets

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

Mock Draft Backup Option: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Now the draft starts to get funky. The Jets really, really, really need defensive backs, but the coaching staff doesn’t appear to be too interested in paying for one at the 4. They’ll build up the foundation to help Zach Wilson.

3 Houston Texans

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Mock Draft Backup Option: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

And let’s throw in Evan Neal as a third option. Jacksonville and Detroit will do what they’ll do, and Houston will do what it has to do – take the best player it can possibly get.

2 Detroit Lions

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Mock Draft Backup Option: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

If Detroit stays at the 2, it takes whatever Jacksonville doesn’t. Does it need an offensive tackle? Not really, but Neal would open up a whole lot of possibilities. Of course, it stinks that it has the 2 in a year without a worthy quarterback for the slot.

1 Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

Mock Draft Backup Option: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

The Jaguars might try to trade out of this pick, but there’s not a typically obvious No. 1. A pass rusher would be nice, but the foundation offensively tackle to help Trevor Lawrence and company is a necessity.

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College