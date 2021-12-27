2022 NFL draft first-round order: Jaguars still at No. 1 after loss to Jets, who are in position for two top-10 picks

Here is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL draft after the events of Week 16.

The Jacksonville Jaguars moved closer to securing the top pick in April's draft with Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. The Jets, meanwhile, got a boost when the Chicago Bears rallied to defeat the Seattle Seahawks. That Jamal Adams trade is starting to look better and better for the Jets. As things currently stand, the Jets would own the No. 4 and 7 overall picks in the draft.

The draft order is determined by record and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.

The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results. For now, those teams will be ordered based on playoff seeding if the season ended today.

New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) celebrates after a defensive stop during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.

The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 2-13 (strength of schedule: .509)

2. Detroit Lions

Record: 2-12-1 (.527)

3. Houston Texans

Record: 4-11 (.478)

4. New York Jets

Record: 4-11 (.491)

5. New York Giants

Record: 4-11 (.565)

6. Carolina Panthers

Record: 5-10 (.498)

7. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

Seattle Seahawks' record: 5-10 (.525)

8. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

Chicago Bears' record: 5-10 (.536)

9. Washington Football Team

Record: 6-9 (.554)

10. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 7-8 (.451)

11. Denver Broncos

Record: 7-8 (.462)

12. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 7-8 (.496)

13. Cleveland Browns

Record: 7-8 (.516)

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins' record: 7-7 (.443)

15. New Orleans Saints

Record: 7-7 (.533)

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 7-7-1 (.522)

17. Las Vegas Raiders

Record: 8-7 (.520)

18. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 8-7 (.522)

Playoff teams (if season ended today)

Wild-card teams

19. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 8-7 (.462)

20. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)

San Francisco 49ers' record: 8-7 (.500)

21. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 8-7 (.518)

22. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts, but contingent on Carson Wentz playing at least 75% of Colts' snaps this season)

Indianapolis Colts' record: 9-6 (.500)

23. New England Patriots

Record: 9-6 (.502)

24. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 10-5 (.473)

Division leaders

25. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 9-6 (.451)

26. Buffalo Bills

Record: 9-6 (.489)

27. Tennessee Titans

Record: 10-5 (.480)

28. Detroit Lions (from Rams)

Los Angeles Rams' record: 11-4 (.464)

29. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 11-4 (.482)

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 11-4 (.505)

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 11-4 (.540)

32. Green Bay Packers

Record: 12-3 (.487)

Teams without a first-round pick: Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks

