2022 NFL draft first-round order: Jaguars move into position for top pick after Lions' stunning win
Here is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL draft after the events of Week 15.
The Detroit Lions are no longer in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick after pulling off one of the 2021 season's biggest upsets. The draft pole position now belongs to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are experiencing a dumpster fire of a season in which their head coach – Urban Meyer – was fired after just 13 games at the helm.
The draft order is determined by record and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.
The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results. For now, those teams will be ordered based on playoff seeding if the season ended today.
The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
Record: 2-12 (strength of schedule: .515)
2. Detroit Lions
Record: 2-11-1 (.537)
3. Houston Texans
Record: 3-11 (.477)
Record: 3-11 (.508)
Record: 4-10 (.557)
6. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
Chicago Bears' record: 4-9 (.561)
7. Carolina Panthers
Record: 5-9 (.472)
8. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
Seattle Seahawks' record: 5-8 (.528)
9. Atlanta Falcons
Record: 6-8 (.474)
Record: 6-7 (.478)
11. Minnesota Vikings
Record: 6-7 (.514)
12. Las Vegas Raiders
Record: 6-7 (.534)
13. Washington Football Team
Record: 6-7 (.539)
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins' record: 7-7 (.426)
15. Denver Broncos
Record: 7-7 (.458)
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
Record: 7-6-1 (.510)
17. Cleveland Browns
Record: 7-6 (.506)
18. Baltimore Ravens
Record: 8-6 (.518)
Playoff teams (if season ended today)
Wild-card teams
19. New Orleans Saints
Record: 7-7 (.528)
20. Buffalo Bills
Record: 8-6 (.479)
21. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts, but contingent on Carson Wentz playing at least 75% of Colts' snaps this season)
Indianapolis Colts' record: 8-6 (.479)
22. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers' record: 8-6 (.487)
23. Los Angeles Chargers
Record: 8-6 (.547)
24. Detroit Lions (from Rams)
Los Angeles Rams' record: 9-4 (.481)
Division leaders
25. Cincinnati Bengals
Record: 8-6 (.456)
26. Tennessee Titans
Record: 9-5 (.472)
27. New England Patriots
Record: 9-5 (.482)
28. Arizona Cardinals
Record: 10-4 (.466)
29. Dallas Cowboys
Record: 10-4 (.490)
30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Record: 10-4 (.505)
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Record: 10-4 (.545)
32. Green Bay Packers
Record: 11-3 (.500)
Teams without a first-round pick: Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft 2022: Jaguars now in position for No. 1 overall pick