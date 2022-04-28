2022 NFL draft: Final three-round mock for Bills from Draft Wire

The 2022 NFL draft’s first round has arrived. What will the Buffalo Bills do at the event? How about over the first two days of it a.k.a. Rounds 1-3?

Our friends at Draft Wire released one final mock ahead of the event. Here’s a full breakdown of the Bills’ picks:

25. Buffalo Bills | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. #23 of the Clemson Tigers. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

In these final projections, DW goes with the most popular player mocked to the Bills leading up to the draft in Booth. The cornerback makes plenty of sense.

Here’s the breakdown via draft analyst Luke Easterling:

Tre’Davious White is one of the NFL’s best corners, but especially after letting Levi Wallace walk in free agency, the Bills desperately need an upgrade on the other side of the field. Booth is a complete, pro-ready prospect who has the skill set to excel in any scheme.

Booth is solidly on Buffalo’s radar ahead of the draft. Not only do mock drafts love the idea lately, the Bills had Booth in for a pre-draft visit. As referenced, he makes plenty of sense for Buffalo.

Booth does have first-round talent, but there are question marks.

Some scouting reports say he can work in many schemes while others wonder if he can. The Draft Network wrote on Booth: “he can clean up some missed tackles and improve in zone coverage.”

The Bills run a heavy zone defensive scheme. The team likely got a better grasp on his football knowledge in zone scheme during his visit to Orchard Park.

57. Buffalo Bills | Iowa State RB Breece Hall

Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills did already sign Duke Johnson via free agency to join the likes of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss in their backfield. However, nothing in that group is set in stone.

Plus, Buffalo has met with running backs prior to the upcoming draft. The team appears to be interested in adding another piece to their backfield, or at least more competition.

In Hall, the Bills would be taking a player that profiles as someone more of a Moss replacement. Hall has a solid 6-foot-1 frame with a one-cut running style. He’s also a pretty quick back and that could make him a No. 1 rushing talent down the road.

89. Buffalo Bills | Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rounding out this mock, the Bills add another piece to their offensive line. While Buffalo does appear to be set there in terms of starters, Salyer could be a valuable position for down the road.

First, he’s versatile. In college, he took snaps at all five spots on the O-line. The Bills will love that. Plus, there is some optimism attached to him. The Draft Network projects Salyer as an eventual starter in the pro game at guard.

