2022 NFL draft: Final three-round mock from Bills Wire

Round 1, pick 25

Gators safety Kaiir Elam (5) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DiLoro pick: CB Kaiir Elam | Florida

Buffalo brings in a player who can compete for CB2 at the start of the season. Elam has good size (6-1.5) to match up against bigger wide receivers, with good ball skills to complete in 50-50 contested-catch situations. In addition, Elam plays the run well, playing aggressively at the line of scrimmage. He recorded 26 passes defended and six interceptions in three collegiate seasons. Elam will need to tighten up some technique issues at the next level. However, his athleticism and physicality will fit well in Sean McDermott’s defense.

Wojton’s pick: CB Kyler Gordon | Washington

Elam is a smart pick. Unfortunately it was too smart for my mock simulator as he was already off the board when the Bills were on the clock. With Elam gone, Gordon made plenty of sense. He not only excels as a zone defender, he’s also versatile and can both on the outside, in the slot, and even as a box defender. At 5-foot-11 with some good length (31-inch arms), he reminds one of Tre’Davious White, who also listed at 5-foot-11 with solid length back in 2017. Clemson’s Andrew Booth could also be in consideration here, but analysis of his game has been a mixed bag in terms of his skills in a zone defense like Buffalo runs.

Round 2, pick 57

Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

DiLoro’s pick: Nick Cross | Maryland

If either Breece Hall or Kenneth Walker III were to fall to this spot, it would be an intriguing pick to fill a need. However, I have the Bills looking to the future with this pick, looking for the heir apparent to Jordan Poyer at safety. Cross has great physical attributes, running a 4.34-second 40-yard dash in a 212-pound frame. He is also aggressive when employed as a box safety. Cross had three sacks and three interceptions last year. Under McDermott’s tutelage, Cross’s decision-making will improve in a hurry.

Wojton’s pick: RB Breece Hall | Iowa State

Yes, in this simulator, Hall was still on the board at 57 and it made too much sense. He’s a dynamic player that could eventually turn into the No. 1 running back the Bills have lacked. Hall also potentially profiles more of a Zack Moss type of player at 6-foot-1 with a one-cut running style. That could pair well with Devin Singletary.

Finally, Buffalo did have a top-30 visit with Hall, so there is legitimate interest here, so much so, one can envision the Bills potentially trading up for him if they don’t stand pat at 57. Trading back and taking Gordon later in the first round to gain the capital to move up for Hall is a scenario one could envision.

Round 3, pick 89

Alec Pierce #12 of the Cincinnati Bearcats. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

DiLoro’s pick: Alec Pierce | Cincinnati

In this mock, Buffalo missed out on some of the top-end wide receivers. However, the Bills add Pierce as a nice piece to add to the receiving corps. Pierce is a big target at 6-3. In addition, Pierce was great as a deep target for the Bearcats. He has to develop his route running, as Pierce’s route tree was bit limited in college. However, Pierce can develop into a similar type of contributor as Gabriel Davis for the Bills.

Wojton’s pick: TE Jeremy Ruckert | Ohio State

Dawson Knox emerged last season for the Bills while OJ Howard signed as a free agent. However, Howard will only be around for one season. Pulling some pieces together, Ruckert make sense.

Despite Howard, the Bills have shown pre-draft interest in this tight end class. Plus, Buffalo has no problem letting a third-round pick marinate on the bench until they’re ready to contributor. Look at offensive lineman Spencer Brown just last year.

Finally, Ruckert reminds one of Knox, who was also a third-round pick of the Bills. At Ole Miss, Knox was stuck on an offense with wide receivers DK Metcalf and AJ Brown. Opportunities were limited, like they were for Ruckert at Ohio State. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were his teammates and both will likely be first-round picks in this draft. Ruckert flashed his playmaking skills early in his college career and his blocking is already there, he could have the makings of an eventual all-around tight end in the NFL.

