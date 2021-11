It’s rare for a safety prospect to get legitimate hype as a potential top-five draft pick, but Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton is absolutely worthy of that kind of buzz.

One of the top overall prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class, Hamilton is a complete prospect who brings top-shelf mental and physical tools that NFL teams will be clamoring to add next offseason.

What makes him such a dynamic defender?

Check out the tape and see for yourself:

1

1