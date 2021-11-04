2022 NFL draft film room: Alabama OT Evan Neal

If your favorite NFL team needs a franchise left tackle at the top of next year’s draft, they’re in luck.

We’re used to seeing blue-chip talent come out of Tuscaloosa at every position, and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal is the best of the bunch this time around. A massive, athletic blocker who dominates regardless of his competition, Neal will be a plug-and-play starter with All-Pro potential at the next level.

What makes Neal one of the top overall prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class?

Watch the tape and see for yourself:

