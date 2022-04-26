2022 NFL draft: Every player taken with 46th overall pick in last 10 years
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Ezra ClevelandLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Rick SpielmanAmerican football player
For the first time in two years, the Minnesota Vikings will finally be selecting a player in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.
Of course, that’s assuming general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah doesn’t green light a trade that sends the pick to another team.
The Vikings haven’t had a second-round draft pick since taking offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland with the No. 58 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft. Since being kicked to guard, Cleveland has been solid in his role along the offensive front.
So former general manager Rick Spielman must be commended for rebounding with that pick after biting the dust on cornerback Jeff Gladney in the first round.
There’s a ton of value to be had on Friday for the Vikings with the No. 46 overall pick. Whether Adofo-Mensah can find it or not remains to be seen.
Today, we’re listing the last 10 players taken with the No. 46 pick over the last decade.
2021: OT, Jackson Carman, Cincinnati Bengals
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
2020: WR, K. J. Hamler, Denver Broncos
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
2019: CB, Greedy Williams, Cleveland Browns
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns via USA TODAY Sports
2018: DE, Breeland Speaks, Kansas City Chiefs
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2017: CB, Quincy Wilson, Indianapolis Colts
Kevin Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
2016: DT, A'Shawn Robinson, Detroit Lions
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2015: S, Jaquiski Tartt, San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
2014: DE, Stephon Tuitt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
2013: LB, Kiko Alonso, Buffalo Bills
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
2012: LB, Mychal Kendricks, Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
1
1