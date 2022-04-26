2022 NFL draft: Every player taken with 46th overall pick in last 10 years

For the first time in two years, the Minnesota Vikings will finally be selecting a player in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Of course, that’s assuming general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah doesn’t green light a trade that sends the pick to another team.

The Vikings haven’t had a second-round draft pick since taking offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland with the No. 58 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft. Since being kicked to guard, Cleveland has been solid in his role along the offensive front.

So former general manager Rick Spielman must be commended for rebounding with that pick after biting the dust on cornerback Jeff Gladney in the first round.

There’s a ton of value to be had on Friday for the Vikings with the No. 46 overall pick. Whether Adofo-Mensah can find it or not remains to be seen.

Today, we’re listing the last 10 players taken with the No. 46 pick over the last decade.

2021: OT, Jackson Carman, Cincinnati Bengals

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

2020: WR, K. J. Hamler, Denver Broncos

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

2019: CB, Greedy Williams, Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns via USA TODAY Sports

2018: DE, Breeland Speaks, Kansas City Chiefs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2017: CB, Quincy Wilson, Indianapolis Colts

Kevin Wexler-USA TODAY Sports

2016: DT, A'Shawn Robinson, Detroit Lions

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2015: S, Jaquiski Tartt, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2014: DE, Stephon Tuitt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2013: LB, Kiko Alonso, Buffalo Bills

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

2012: LB, Mychal Kendricks, Philadelphia Eagles

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

